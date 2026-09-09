Weija Dam spillage determined by water inflows, not fixed schedule – GWL

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) says spillage from the Weija Dam is not governed by a fixed annual schedule but is determined largely by the volume of water flowing into the dam.

The Head of Public Relations and Communications at GWL, Stanley Martey, said the dam could spill for several weeks in some years, depending on rainfall and inflows, while releases could also be halted and resumed as water levels change.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, September 9, Mr Martey said the amount of water entering the dam is the key factor in determining when spillage becomes necessary.

“It depends on the inputs. If we have more inputs, we will spill,” he explained.

He said authorities monitor the dam’s water level and consider spillage when it approaches the threshold considered necessary for safe operation.

According to Mr Martey, during the major rainy season, spillage may begin at about 44 feet, when inflows can rise rapidly and remain high. During the minor rainy season, authorities may allow the level to rise slightly higher, to about 45 feet, before releasing excess water.

He stressed that the duration and frequency of spillage therefore depend on prevailing rainfall and inflow conditions rather than a predetermined timetable.

The clarification comes amid renewed concerns over the latest spillage from the Weija Dam and its impact on communities along the Densu River.

Mr Martey also expressed concern that some residents living along the river course remain reluctant to relocate to safer areas despite repeated warnings from authorities.

He said the continued occupation and development of areas vulnerable to rising water levels increases the risk of flooding whenever the dam has to release excess water.

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