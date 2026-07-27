NYA, French Embassy deepen partnership to boost youth skills development and inclusion

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the Embassy of France in Ghana to expand opportunities for youth empowerment, skills development, innovation, entrepreneurship and social inclusion.

The renewed commitment was made during a courtesy call on the Ambassador of France to Ghana, H.E. Diarra Dimé-Labille, by the Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, Osman Ayariga, and his delegation at the French Embassy in Accra.

Speaking during the meeting, Osman Ayariga underscored the authority's appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Ghana and France, describing the relationship as one built on a shared commitment to investing in young people as drivers of national development.

He noted that the authority remains determined to deepen institutional collaborations that create meaningful opportunities for Ghanaian youth through skills development, innovation, entrepreneurship and international partnerships.

The NYA chief executive also highlighted the government’s flagship National Apprenticeship Programme, describing it as a transformative initiative to equip young Ghanaians with employable, industry-relevant skills.

According to him, the programme seeks to enhance the economic participation of young people while building a highly productive workforce capable of driving Ghana’s socio-economic transformation.

He appealed to the Government of France to explore areas of collaboration with the National Youth Authority, particularly in expanding technical and vocational training opportunities, facilitating knowledge exchange and supporting initiatives that would produce a globally competitive youth population.

He expressed confidence that stronger cooperation between the two institutions would create lasting benefits for young people and further strengthen bilateral relations between Ghana and France.

As part of the authority’s commitment to inclusive development, Osman Ayariga disclosed that between five and ten per cent of beneficiary slots under the National Apprenticeship Programme have been reserved for persons with disabilities.

He said the decision reflects the government’s determination to ensure that no young Ghanaian is left behind in the country’s economic transformation, while reaffirming the Authority’s resolve to work with international partners to deliver sustainable opportunities for all young people.

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