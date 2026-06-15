Cocoa sector must become more resilient, prosperous and profitable – Finance Minister

Ghana’s Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has called for a fundamental transformation of the cocoa sector, insisting that the industry must become more resilient, prosperous and profitable for the benefit of farmers and the economies of both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking as Chair of the 7th Steering Committee Meeting of the Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Dr. Forson stressed that the future of the cocoa industry depends on deeper cooperation between the world’s two largest cocoa-producing nations.

“The cocoa sector deserves to be transformed into one that is more resilient, prosperous, and profitable for the benefit of both our countries and our farmers,” he stated.

According to the Finance Minister, collaboration between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire is critical to safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the sector and improving the livelihoods of millions of cocoa farmers who depend on it.

He noted that while both countries face common challenges, including market volatility, climate-related risks and production threats, stronger cooperation can help them anticipate disruptions, protect their economies and shape the future of the global cocoa industry.

“As the world’s two leading cocoa-producing countries, we must engage more consistently and strategically to protect our economies. By doing so, we can better anticipate challenges, mitigate shocks, and shape the future of the industry rather than merely reacting to its disruptions,” Dr. Forson said.

The Finance Minister emphasised that sustained dialogue between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire should not be viewed as an end in itself but as a means of delivering tangible benefits to farmers and future generations.

He urged members of the Steering Committee to focus on practical solutions and concrete actions that would strengthen the partnership between the two countries and advance the interests of cocoa-producing communities.

Dr. Forson also revealed that the Presidents of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, John Dramani Mahama and Alassane Ouattara respectively, are expected to hold a high-level meeting to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to the cocoa sector.

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