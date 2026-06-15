Wontumi appoints Atta Akyea as new lead counsel to replace Appiah-Kubi

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has announced the appointment of lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea as his new Lead Defence Counsel in the ongoing criminal proceedings against him.

Wontumi's former lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, had expressed his desire to step aside citing legal and procedural developments in the trial.

Mr Appiah-Kubi further submitted an application to the High Court to withdraw his services but the suit was rejected.

The court upheld a preliminary objection filed by the Attorney-General, ruling that the application was incompetent because there is no legal requirement for counsel to seek the court’s permission before withdrawing legal services.

The announcement by Wontumi to restructure his legal team was contained in a statement he issued today, Monday, June 15, in which he said the decision to appoint a new counsel was taken after careful consultation and in the exercise of his constitutional right to legal representation by counsel of his own choosing.

He added that the move is intended to ensure that his defence is presented fully, effectively and in accordance with the law.

"I, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), wish to respectfully inform the Court, the parties, and the general public that I have decided to appoint Hon. Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea as my new Lead Defence Counsel in the ongoing criminal proceedings against me. This decision has been taken after careful consultation and in the exercise of my constitutional right to legal representation by counsel of my own choosing."

"It is intended to ensure that my defence is presented fully, effectively, and in accordance with the law. I express my sincere appreciation to my previous legal team for their services and commitment throughout these proceedings. My decision should not be construed as a reflection on their competence or dedication but rather as an exercise of my legal right to determine the composition of my defence team."

Chairman Wontumi stressed that every accused person is entitled to legal representation and that the appointment was aimed at strengthening his defence as the case progresses.

He expressed appreciation to his previous legal team for their services and commitment throughout the proceedings, noting that the change should not be interpreted as a reflection on their competence or dedication.

He further stated that the charges before the court are serious and reaffirmed his commitment to defending himself through due process.

He emphasised the presumption of innocence, stressing that he remains innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law, with the burden resting on the prosecution to establish all elements of the offences beyond reasonable doubt.

The statement indicated that Atta Akyea will take immediate steps to assume responsibility for the defence, review the record of proceedings, and make any necessary submissions or applications to safeguard his client’s right to a fair hearing.

Chairman Wontumi expressed confidence in the judicial process and urged the public and all parties to allow the case to proceed without speculation or prejudice.

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