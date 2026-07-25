Wontumi case: We can’t run an ambulance justice system – Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, the lead defense counsel for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has cautioned against what he describes as an “ambulance justice system” in the handling of high-profile criminal cases.

He insists that justice must not be hurried to satisfy political interests.

Speaking on JoyNews Newsfile on Saturday, July 25, Samuel Atta Akyea said while the judiciary must avoid unnecessary delays, it must also ensure that cases are determined based on legal principles and not political timelines.

“We cannot run an ambulance justice system, and justice hasn’t got a political term of four years.”

He argued that justice should neither be delayed unnecessarily nor rushed for political convenience.

“I don’t believe in undue delays. Equally, I don’t believe that justice is being hurried for an end to placate Jubilee House,” he added.

Mr Atta Akyea was commenting on the pace of proceedings in some high-profile criminal cases involving politically exposed persons.

He questioned the approach of courts that, in his view, appear to be moving at an accelerated pace, warning that speed must not come at the expense of fairness and due process.

Mr Atta Akyea also defended his decision to ask the court to refer constitutional matters arising from a case to the Supreme Court, explaining that such issues required proper interpretation and determination.

According to him, constitutional questions raised before the court were central to the case and should not have been treated as ordinary matters.

“From the judicial perspective, the power to interpret the Constitution when the occasion arises is not reserved for the tragedy. She interpreted it and came to conclude that it is clear,” he said.

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Mr Atta Akyea argued that the trial judge had the discretion either to refer the matter to the Supreme Court or reject the request, which was why he presented alternative arguments.

“Every sensible lawyer will act that way. There are two scenarios: either the judge will comply with the principles and make a referral to the Supreme Court, or say it is plain and clear and refuse to refer,” he explained.

He further maintained that his submissions addressed both the constitutional issues and the substantive charges because a lawyer must prepare for all possible outcomes.

Mr Atta Akyea also raised concerns about the perception that some cases involving political figures are being hurried because of political expectations.

“If the judges are in an ambulance mood because they want to appease the political government to achieve their political ends, then I’m afraid to say the law is undermined,” he said.

He urged the judiciary to protect its independence and ensure that justice is administered without fear or favour.

“Judges should guard against that. We cannot allow the judicial process to be subordinated to political pleasures and appetites,” Mr Atta Akyea added.

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