Avetakpo pupils risk drowning daily to access education

For schoolchildren in Avetakpo in the Ho West Constituency, going to school is not just a routine—it is a daily gamble with their lives.

Unlike their peers across Ghana who commute by foot or vehicle, these pupils must swim across a river to reach their classrooms. What should be a simple journey to school has become a dangerous ordeal, exposing them to the constant risk of drowning.

The situation becomes even more perilous during the rainy season. Heavy downpours cause the stream to swell into a fast-moving current, making the crossing increasingly unpredictable and life-threatening. Each morning, children step into the water knowing that one misstep could have fatal consequences.

Many arrive at school soaked, fatigued, and shaken—if they make it at all. For some, the danger forces them to stay home, missing lessons and falling behind. For others, the fear of the crossing lingers long after they reach the classroom, affecting their ability to learn.

Residents say the threat is no longer hypothetical but an ever-present danger hanging over the community’s youngest members. They warn that without urgent intervention, it may only be a matter of time before tragedy strikes.

“This is not just about access to education; it is about survival,” a local advocate noted, stressing that the children’s right to learn should not come at the cost of their safety.

The community is therefore calling for immediate action, including the construction of a bridge or an alternative road to eliminate the hazardous crossing. They are also appealing for targeted educational support to help affected pupils recover lost learning time.

Appeals have been directed at the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ministry of Education, as well as non-governmental organisations and development partners to prioritise the community’s needs.

For the children of Avetakpo, the journey to school should open doors to opportunity—not expose them to the risk of death.

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