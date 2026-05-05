Dorcas Afo-Toffey marks birthday by paying delivery bills at Half Assini Hospital

Jomoro MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, marked her birthday on May 4, by supporting mothers and newborns at the maternity ward of Half Assini Hospital.

The gesture combined celebration with support for maternal healthcare in the constituency.

The donation was presented on her behalf by John Nyamekeh. Nursing mothers at the maternity ward received essential supplies to ease their immediate needs and support the work of health staff.

The items included baby supplies, hygiene products and other necessities for maternal and neonatal care.

The hospital’s administrator, Eunice Naa Tarchie Nartey, received the items on behalf of the facility and expressed appreciation for the support.

In a further gesture, Dorcas Afo-Toffey also paid the medical bills of all mothers who delivered at the hospital on her birthday. The intervention ensured that the families could return home without financial burden.

Speaking during the visit, John Nyamekeh said the MP believes childbirth should remain a moment of joy and not anxiety. He added that she remains committed to supporting maternal health services, especially at district hospitals that serve as the first point of care for many families.

Half Assini Hospital remains an important healthcare centre for surrounding communities. Midwives and nurses there continue to provide care despite limited resources and rising patient demand.

Hospital staff described the intervention as timely and impactful.

Several beneficiaries also expressed appreciation, saying the unexpected support would make a meaningful difference to their families.

Dorcas Afo-Toffey reaffirmed her commitment to healthcare delivery in Jomoro and said efforts to improve maternal and child health outcomes will remain a priority.

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