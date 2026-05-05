Regional

Dorcas Afo-Toffey marks birthday by paying delivery bills at Half Assini Hospital

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  5 May 2026 4:18pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Jomoro MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, marked her birthday on May 4, by supporting mothers and newborns at the maternity ward of Half Assini Hospital.

The gesture combined celebration with support for maternal healthcare in the constituency.

The donation was presented on her behalf by John Nyamekeh. Nursing mothers at the maternity ward received essential supplies to ease their immediate needs and support the work of health staff.

The items included baby supplies, hygiene products and other necessities for maternal and neonatal care.

The hospital’s administrator, Eunice Naa Tarchie Nartey, received the items on behalf of the facility and expressed appreciation for the support.

In a further gesture, Dorcas Afo-Toffey also paid the medical bills of all mothers who delivered at the hospital on her birthday. The intervention ensured that the families could return home without financial burden.

Speaking during the visit, John Nyamekeh said the MP believes childbirth should remain a moment of joy and not anxiety. He added that she remains committed to supporting maternal health services, especially at district hospitals that serve as the first point of care for many families.

Half Assini Hospital remains an important healthcare centre for surrounding communities. Midwives and nurses there continue to provide care despite limited resources and rising patient demand.

Hospital staff described the intervention as timely and impactful.

Several beneficiaries also expressed appreciation, saying the unexpected support would make a meaningful difference to their families.

Dorcas Afo-Toffey reaffirmed her commitment to healthcare delivery in Jomoro and said efforts to improve maternal and child health outcomes will remain a priority.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group