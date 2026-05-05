EU-accredited university unveils $5,000 Charles Agyinasare Scholarship for Ghanaians

Audio By Carbonatix
The Transcontinental Institution of Higher Education has unveiled the Charles Agyinasare PhD Scholarship to support Ghanaian students.
The initiative, announced on 4 May 2026, is specifically designed for Ghanaian scholars committed to driving systemic change and national development through original doctoral research.
Named in honour of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, PhD, the programme aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders following his legacy of intellectual advancement.
The scholarship provides a total of $5,000 per year to be distributed among selected applicants. To ensure the fund reaches those who can benefit most from social mobility, the institution has set specific eligibility requirements:
- Demonstrated financial need
- Strong academic potential
- First-generation PhD status (being the first in one's family to pursue a doctorate)
A distinguishing feature of this PhD programme is its focus on African-centred innovation.
Unlike traditional models that often rely on generalised Western frameworks, this curriculum encourages scholars to develop original theories that address the unique socio-economic realities of Ghana and the wider continent.
“This scholarship is not just about academic advancement.. It is about equipping visionary leaders with the tools to create systemic change and develop original theories,” the Transcontinental Institution of Higher Education stated.
The institution is fully accredited within the European Union (EU), and its qualifications are recognised in Ghana and internationally. The school prides itself on a one-on-one doctoral education model, pairing each candidate with dedicated academic mentors for tailored guidance during both coursework and dissertation research.
Applications for the scholarship officially opened on 1 May 2026. Prospective candidates are invited to join an informational Zoom session held on the first Saturday of every month at 1:30 PM (Ghana time) to learn more about the application process and research requirements.
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