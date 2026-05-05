Accommodation constraints threaten audit independence despite new Kumasi office complex

Stakeholders in the audit sector are raising concerns about the independence of auditors when the majority of the officials reside in accommodation provided by the district assemblies they audit.

Currently, only 30 per cent of the audit service operations take place in independent offices in districts across the country.

The remaining 70% are accommodated by the various assemblies, which pose a threat to their independence, effective oversight, and accountability.

The Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, raised these concerns at a ceremony to commission a new Ashanti regional office for the Ghana Audit Service in Kumasi.

The regional office complex comprises technical audit departments office and service support units designed to facilitate the mandates of the audit service in the region.

Construction of the new complex started in 2011 but was abandoned for over a decade.

The event brought together traditional leaders and dignitaries, marking a significant step in strengthening institutional capacity and infrastructure in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking at the event, Mr Asiedu highlighted the risks associated with auditors operating within the premises of their auditees, particularly Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

He noted that such arrangements create undue familiarity, which could compromise objectivity and weaken efforts to safeguard public funds.

“Every audit staff member is very familiar with the challenges of accommodation in the service. Because we are accommodated by the assemblies, they are the very auditees that we audit. And imagining an audit service staff going to the assembly to ask for furniture, sometimes we go and ask for ice water and imagine how our independence is likely to be impaired because of the familiarisation of our auditees,” He noted.

He urged the government to prioritise the provision of independent office facilities to enable auditors to carry out their mandate with integrity and efficiency.

The concerns come at a time when government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening accountability in state institutions.

Presidential Advisor on the National Anti-Corruption Programme, Prof. Francis Duodu, reiterated the government's renewed commitment in the fight against corruption in protecting the public purse.

Prof. Duodu emphasised that the Mahama-led administration will see to the judicious use of public funds and ensure the independence of the Auditor-General in promoting accountability.

Prof. Duodu underscored the importance of a strong Audit Service in ensuring accountability in the use of public funds.

“Without effective auditing, mismanagement waste and corruption will thrive,” he explained.

Mr. Duodu further stressed the government's obligation in safeguarding the independence and the tenure of the Audit Service as he emphasised the commitment to upholding Article 187 of the Constitution.

“We will ensure that audit reports are laid before parliament on time, that they’re debated publicly and that recommendations are followed by action,” he said.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene stressed the importance of continuity in governance, noting that the successful completion of the project reflects the collective efforts of successive administrations.

He commended the Auditor-General for his leadership and acknowledged the contributions of stakeholders involved.

“This is a testament to our resolve as a government to prioritise the completion of legacy projects that serve the people. We must also ensure that such investments are preserved through a strong maintenance culture to guarantee long-term value,” he said.

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