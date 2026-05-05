President Mahama, Health Minister must ensure opening of completed specialised children’s hospital – Weija-Gbawe MP

The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe has called on President John Mahama and the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to ensure the immediate opening of a completed specialist children’s hospital in the constituency.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, May 5, Jerry Ahmed Shaib expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in operationalising the facility, despite what he says is its full readiness for use.

He stressed that the continued closure of the hospital is denying residents access to critical healthcare services while also contributing to unemployment among trained health professionals.

“It’s a terrible situation, and we are calling on the President and the Minister of Health to ensure that the facility is opened,” he said.

Mr Shaib noted that the facility is a 120-bed capacity hospital equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including a CT scanner, X-ray machines, and other diagnostic equipment.

“There is a mother’s hostel in there. All the machines, the CT scanner, and X-ray facilities are all working. In fact, the CT scanner is currently on because there is an air conditioner that is operating constantly to keep it functional,” he explained.

The MP lamented what he described as the politicisation of public infrastructure, arguing that completed health facilities should not be left unused regardless of which administration initiated them.

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He further questioned the rationale behind leaving such a significant investment idle while communities struggle to access healthcare.

“You do not understand why this facility is just lying there unused. We need to save lives and move away from politics,” he said.

Mr Shaib also highlighted similar concerns about other completed but uncommissioned facilities across the country, insisting that such infrastructure must be put to use to serve the public interest.

Read also: Weija Gbawe residents protest delay in opening completed specialist children’s hospital

Residents of Weija-Gbawe have also been calling for the urgent opening of the hospital, saying its commissioning would ease pressure on nearby health facilities and improve access to specialist care for children in the area.

They staged a protest over the continued closure of the facility and expressed frustration that the facility, completed about two years ago, remains unused despite pressing healthcare needs in the area.

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