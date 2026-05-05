Ghana shifts from stabilisation to job creation, growth reset – Mahama

President John Mahama has assured the Ghanaian worker to be the first to benefit from the next phase of his “Resetting Ghana” agenda.

“I wish to promise the Ghanaian worker that as the economy grows, you will be the first to benefit,” he said, adding that the benefits of growth must be felt across households and sectors, including teachers, technicians and industrial workers.

The President noted that Ghana is moving beyond macroeconomic stabilisation toward job creation and broader growth, pledging that workers will be first to benefit from economic stability.

Also, income gains should reflect in everyday living conditions.

Addressing the 2026 May Day parade in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, he stated that the government’s immediate priority was to convert recent economic stability into tangible opportunities for citizens.

“Our mission is clear… we want to turn stability into opportunity. We will not just manage the economy; we will expand it to create jobs and prosperity,” he said.

President Mahama said the government’s earlier focus on stabilising inflation; the currency and fiscal balances was necessary but not sufficient.

He added that the next phase would prioritise productivity, investment and employment, anchoring on policies aimed at expanding key sectors of the economy.

Ghana entered 2025 under a $3 billion IMF Extended Credit Facility after its 2022 debt default, which drove inflation, debt and currency pressures higher.

Conditions improved during the adjustment. Government data indicate that inflation fell from about 23.8 per cent at the end of 2024 to 5.4 per cent at the end of 2025, and to 3.2 per cent in March 2026.

Growth rebounded to about 6 to 6.3 per cent in 2025. The primary balance shifted to a 2.6 per cent surplus, while debt fell by about GH¢82 billion to 45 per cent of GDP.

Gross reserves rose to $13.8 billion, nearly six months of import cover, up from $9.1 billion at the end of 2024.

The gains, supported by debt restructuring and IMF reviews in 2025, underpin the shift to jobs and broader growth.

“Stability is the foundation, but it is not the house,” President Mr Mahama said, underscoring the need to build a more inclusive growth model.

On governance, he reaffirmed the government’s anti-corruption stance, stating that public officials must remain accountable.

He commended the judiciary for establishing additional High Courts to accelerate the prosecution of audit-related cases, describing it as a step toward strengthening institutional oversight.

Addressing recent power supply concerns, President Mahama announced that engineers had restored full operations at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Plant after a fire.

“Just yesterday, I was in Akosombo to inspect the damage… engineers have been able to bypass the affected control room and restart all six turbines,” he said.

He commended technical teams from the Ghana Grid Company and the Volta River Authority for restoring generation capacity.

Mr Mahama emphasised that ongoing policy measures would focus on translating economic gains into jobs and improved livelihoods.

He reassured Ghanaian workers that the government would maintain close engagement with Organised Labour and other stakeholders as reforms advance.

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