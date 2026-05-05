Commitment is built into men, but it remains a choice – Film Director

Film director and producer Bonaventure has rejected the idea that “men are not built for commitment.”

Speaking on The Brotherhood show on Joy Prime on April 30, 2026, he argued that commitment is inherent in man from creation, citing the biblical account in which God instructed man to work and “take care of everything.”

He referenced the story of Abraham, explaining that while impatience led to the birth of Ishmael, God’s promise was ultimately fulfilled through Isaac, illustrating, in his view, that humans are made to commit, though commitment remains a choice.

Mr Bonaventure dismissed claims that men are incapable of commitment, describing such views as inaccurate and shaped by external influences.

Using an analogy, he said, “If a man eats and gets satisfied at home, he doesn’t look at soup outside.”

He added that when a man is unfaithful or non-committal, attention should be paid to his environment.

He further referenced the Book of Genesis, noting God’s words to the woman regarding desire and authority over man, arguing that dominance or silencing a man in his space can “press his spirit” and affect his ability to function.

According to him, men seek freedom and space to explore, which is why he avoids judging them harshly. He maintained that commitment is a conscious decision rather than a restriction, adding that it is not about numbers but capacity.

He explained that, in his view, a man may be committed to more than one partner if he has the capacity to provide and remain responsible, contrasting this with cases of infidelity where commitment is broken in secrecy.

He also referenced the biblical figure Jacob and the description of Reuben as “unstable as water” to illustrate the consequences of instability in commitment.

Mr Bonaventure concluded that commitment is already embedded in men, but what is often missing is the willingness to stand by it “with full chest.”

He argued that a man who is respected, supported, and given space to function is less likely to wander and instead focuses on building.

He reiterated that commitment is not about numbers, but about a deliberate decision and the discipline to uphold it.

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