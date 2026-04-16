Men must learn to accept wives who earn more – Uncle Ebo Whyte

Celebrated playwright and theatre director Uncle Ebo Whyte has urged Ghanaian men to embrace the reality of women becoming financially successful, saying it should not threaten harmony in marriage.

He made the comments at the premiere of his latest production, “I Do I Don’t”, a play which explores modern relationships, shifting gender roles, and the challenge of appreciation within marriage.

The production, according to him, is inspired by recurring issues he has observed over the years in marital counselling and real-life relationships, particularly around how couples respond to success and changing financial dynamics.

Explaining the central message behind the play, he said many relationship challenges stem from perception, communication, and appreciation between partners.

“There are women who are earning more than their husbands. They don’t go out and proclaim it, they don’t make noise about it. And yet for some reason, some men can’t deal with that,” he said.

Uncle Ebo Whyte stressed that financial differences should not redefine love or respect in marriage.

“I think Ghanaian men must learn to accept the possibility that my wife may climb higher than me, may earn more than I do, and it is okay. It doesn’t make her better than me, it doesn’t make her more powerful than me. She is still my wife and we can make it work and have a very harmonious relationship,” he explained.

He noted that the play seeks to challenge deeply rooted cultural beliefs about gender roles and success within marriage, encouraging couples to rethink how they define value and respect.

“Our tradition is so steeped in this belief that ‘bad things happen’ when a woman rises. But we all cherish our mothers. I cannot understand why we disrespect women when our mothers will fight anyone for us,” he stated.

The premiere attracted a strong audience turnout at the National Theatre, with many theatre lovers filling the auditorium to witness the latest Roverman Productions stage play.

Audience members, particularly women, praised the production for addressing a topic many described as “timely and relatable,” with some expressing appreciation for how it reflected real marital experiences.

“Honestly, this play has spoken to me. It reflects what many women go through but don’t say out loud,” one female audience shared.

Some male patrons also said the production had reshaped their thinking on marriage and financial dynamics within relationships.

“I’ve learnt a lot tonight. It has changed how I see my role in marriage and how I should respond to my partner’s success,” a male audience noted.

In a time when many have raised concerns about the decline of theatre and film productions, Uncle Ebo Whyte continues to position stage drama as a thriving space in Ghana’s creative industry.

Year after year, Roverman Productions has sustained a reputation for consistency, delivering productions that keep theatre lovers engaged and reaffirm the relevance of live stage storytelling.

The production, I Do I Don’t, will be restaged on May 1 at 6:00 pm at ICGC Zoe Temple, Tema Community 5. Early bird tickets are selling at GH¢250, while gate admission is GH¢300.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.