Gov’t urged to urgently rehabilitate Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Akamugri Donatus Atanga, has appealed to government to take urgent steps to rehabilitate the deteriorating Tamale–Bolgatanga Highway.

The Minister made the appeal in Bolgatanga when he received 550 laptops from the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to support the implementation of the government’s One Million Coders Programme in the Upper East Region.

He described the current state of the 163-kilometre road as a major threat to commuters, noting that it has significantly increased travel time and risks between the two regional capitals.

Mr. Atanga said the once relatively smooth journey from Bolgatanga to Tamale has become increasingly difficult due to numerous potholes, many of which have expanded into deep gullies.

“The potholes are such that they are now becoming gullies. We used to take about two and a half hours to travel to Tamale, but now it takes nearly four hours for normal vehicles because of the bad nature of the road,” he lamented.

He added that the poor state of the road has led to several accidents, resulting in loss of lives and property, as well as injuries to passengers and damage to vehicles.

The Minister further noted that the condition of the road is particularly worrying due to its impact on healthcare delivery in the region. He explained that critically ill patients referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital are often exposed to additional risks and delays during transit.

“When patients are being transported to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, they are endangered because of how rough the road is. It causes more harm to the sick,” he said.

Mr. Atanga stated that he would take every available opportunity to draw the attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways to the plight of residents in the Upper East Region.

He disclosed that he is scheduled to meet the sector minister to present concerns regarding the urgent need for rehabilitation works on the stretch.

The Minister also touched on the Bolgatanga–Bawku–Pulmakom road project, indicating that efforts were underway to ensure the contractor returns to the site to continue work.

He assured residents that government remains committed to addressing infrastructure challenges in the region and urged them to exercise patience and continue to support ongoing efforts.

“The government is a doer. What remains now is to complete and fill in the gaps. We, together with the Municipal and District Chief Executives, will continue to channel the concerns of the people to leadership for the needed action,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.