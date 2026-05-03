Mahama commissions Divisional Police Headquarters at Laasi, Krobo-Odumase

President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned a Divisional Police Headquarters at Laasi, Krobo-Odumase in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The facility is to strengthen security infrastructure and enhance policing capacity across the Municipality and surrounding communities.

In addition, the President donated a pickup truck and two motorcycles to the Divisional Headquarters to support operational efficiency and enhance effective law enforcement in the area.

President Mahama in his remarks noted that the event was not merely the commissioning of a building, and that it was a commissioning of renewed hope, strengthening institutional capacity and a bold step forward in their collective quest to build a secure and resilient nation.

“Security remains the bedrock upon which national development can be built. Without peace and stability, there can be no meaningful progress, no thriving businesses, no quality education, and no sustainable livelihoods,” the President said.

“It is for this reason that my Administration continues to prioritise investments in the security sector, particularly in the Ghana Police, which remains the frontline institution in maintaining law and order within our communities.”

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitments to ensure peace, safety, and security of every Ghanaian citizen.

President Mahama noted that when they came into office in 2025, the government placed an order for 40 armoured vehicles for the Ghana Police Service; and that they had played a very big role in countering and robbery across the length and breadth of Ghana and announced additional 40 armoured cars were coming.

When you send our officers to protect you and fight violent people, you have to give them the tools to do so, he said.

“And so, our vision is clear. It is to build a modern professional and people-centered Police Service that is equipped not only to respond to crime but to prevent it through intelligence, innovation, and strong community partnerships.

President Mahama reiterated that it reflected a deliberate policy direction to decentralize policing, bring law enforcement closer to the people and enhance the operational readiness of their officers across the country.

He said the Divisional Police Headquarters would serve as a strategic hub for intelligence gathering, crime prevention and rapid response.

He noted that it would strengthen coordination within the Eastern Region and improve the overall effectiveness of policing in Krobo Land and beyond.

The President commended Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo and his team for the cooperation and the hard work that had gone into rehabilitating the edifice.

He also commended Mr Christian Tetteh Yohunu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Police Management Board, and his leadership team for their dedication to transforming the police service.

“This Police Management Team has been on fire; they don’t make too much noise, but they are very effective.” President Mahama said.

“Your shift towards intelligence-led policing is both timely and necessary. In an era where crime is becoming increasingly sophisticated, our response must also equally be dynamic and forward-looking.”

In attendance at the event was Mr Christian Tetteh Yohunu, the IGP.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.