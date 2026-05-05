Weija-Gbawe MP frustrated over delayed opening of completed children’s hospital

Jerry Ahmed

The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, says he is growing increasingly frustrated over repeated engagements with the Health Minister regarding the commissioning of a completed Children’s Specialist Hospital in his constituency, which remains unopened.

Speaking on The Pulse on 5 May, Mr Ahmed said he has held several meetings with the Health Minister but continues to receive the same assurances without any tangible progress or a clear timeline for commissioning the facility.

“I’m tired of asking the same questions and getting the same answers,” he said. “I’ve been to the Minister at least three or four times, and I keep getting the same response. There’s no progress.”

He said the continued delay is affecting his confidence that the situation will be resolved soon.

“I’m losing the interest that even if I go there, all I’m going to get is hope. The hospital is still in the same shape, and nobody wants to commission it,” he added.

The MP stressed that his advocacy is focused on ensuring residents gain access to healthcare services rather than seeking personal recognition or political credit.

According to him, the issue goes beyond his constituency and should be treated as a regional and national concern due to the hospital’s importance.

Read Also: Weija Gbawe residents protest delay in opening completed specialist children’s hospital

“The way forward is to urge you and your platform to reach out to the Minister and the President, so they understand that the people of Weija-Gbawe and beyond are crying for the use of this facility,” he stated.

He explained that the hospital is expected to serve not only Weija-Gbawe but also surrounding communities, including Kasoa, parts of the Central Region, and the Western Region.

“This facility is not going to save Weija-Gbawe alone. It’s going to serve Kasoa, beyond, even the Central and Western regions,” he said.

Mr Ahmed described the facility as a fully equipped modern hospital capable of operating as a specialist children’s health centre.

“It’s a very beautiful facility. It has everything required to run as a specialist children’s hospital,” he noted.

He, however, insisted that the matter should not be politicised or turned into a platform for praise for any government or individual, stressing that the priority should be making the facility operational to serve patients.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.