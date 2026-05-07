Health Minister assures full implementation of Akosa Committee recommendations on Charles Amissah death

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured that all recommendations contained in the Akosa Committee report investigating the death of Charles Amissah will be fully implemented.
Charles Amissah, a 29-year-old engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited, died after a hit-and-run near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass.
Despite initial care from the National Ambulance Service, he was allegedly denied treatment by multiple hospitals due to lack of beds and died in transit, prompting public outrage and an investigation into emergency healthcare gaps.
Speaking after receiving the report, the Minister said government is committed to ensuring that the findings are not only published but also translated into concrete action within the health system.
“I assure you that the details of the report, especially the recommendations, will be implemented to the letter,” he stated, stressing that authorities would ensure strict compliance with the proposed 15 reforms by the committee.
He explained that the publication of the report fulfils an earlier commitment made to the public when the committee was established on 23 February, chaired by Venerable Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa.
“I promised the good people of this country that when the report is ready, we will publish the report. Here we are, making the report available to every Ghanaian. Promise fulfilled,” he said.
The Minister added that the focus of government going forward is to prevent avoidable deaths and strengthen emergency response systems across the country.
He further indicated that steps are already being taken by relevant institutions to act on aspects of the report, while regulatory bodies are expected to support the enforcement of recommended reforms.
The committee has recommended that the professionals involved in the medical negligence case be referred to their respective regulatory and administrative bodies, including hospital management, the Medical and Dental Council, and the Nurses and Midwives Council, for disciplinary action.
It also called for urgent reforms, including the establishment of a national electronic emergency bed management system to improve coordination and reduce delays in emergency care delivery, among others.
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