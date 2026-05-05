Inside Mahama’s AI bet

On 7 January 2025, President John Mahama was sworn in for a second, non-consecutive term. He inherited an economy in fiscal stress and a public mood demanding answers.

Within his first year, his administration produced four big economic instruments. The 24-Hour Economy Policy. The 1 Million Coders Programme. The Adwumawura Initiative. The Big Push, a $ 10-billion infrastructure programme (Ghana News Agency, 2026). Then, in December 2025, came the fifth — quieter, longer in its horizon, more technical: the Republic of Ghana National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2035. To the casual observer, the AI Strategy looks like a sectoral document — something the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations does because that is its mandate.

To the trained reader, it looks like something else.

"The AI Strategy is the productivity multiplier of the entire reset agenda. Without it, the reset stalls."

This article explains why.

The four-pillar reset

In his inauguration address, the President set out four pillars to anchor his administration's Resetting Ghana Agenda (Ghana News Agency, 2025). First, the restoration and stabilisation of the macroeconomic environment. Second, improving the business and investment environment to ensure that Ghana is once again open for business. Third, constitutional review. Fourth, accountability and the fight against corruption. These are the four pillars on which his second term has been organised. They show up in his State of the Nation Addresses. They show up in budget speeches by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson. They show up in Cabinet communiqués.

The National AI Strategy fits within the second pillar with one foot and within the first pillar with the other.

Take the second pillar first. "Open for business" requires regulatory predictability for investors, low-friction company formation, clear rules on data and intellectual property, and a credible pipeline of skilled labour. The AI Strategy speaks directly to all four. Pillar 4 of the Strategy clarifies data governance. Pillar 6 introduces tax incentives for AI start-ups. Pillar 1 builds the skills pipeline. The 200 billion cedi FDI mobilisation target by 2035 is, in essence, an investment-environment commitment dressed in technology language (MoCDTI, 2025, p. 11).

Now take the first pillar. Macroeconomic stabilisation, in Ghana's current circumstances, depends on growth. The IMF Fiscal Monitor projects Ghana's debt-to-GDP ratio to temporarily rise from 45.3 per cent in 2025 to 53.0 per cent by the end of 2026 in the post-restructuring scenario, before resuming a downward trajectory toward moderate-risk status by 2028 (GhanaWeb, 2026, citing the IMF).

Sustainable debt reduction depends on GDP growing faster than debt. The AI Strategy's projection that AI will contribute 500 billion cedis to GDP by 2035 is, in this context, a fiscal-stabilisation lever as much as it is a technology projection.

How the flagship programmes interlock

The interlocks become clearer when you look at the President's flagship economic programmes.

The 1 Million Coders Programme had attracted nearly 150,000 applicants by May 2025, according to a report by Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 2025). Its target — one million young Ghanaians trained in coding and digital skills — maps directly to Pillar 1 of the AI Strategy, which commits to training more than one million AI-ready youth by 2035.

The two programmes are not duplicates. The Coders Programme delivers foundational digital skills. The AI Ready Ghana track of Pillar 1 delivers the AI specialisation layered on top. Together, they cover the full pipeline from "can you write Python" to "can you train a transformer."

The Adwumawura Initiative, launched in April 2025 with an initial budget of GH¢100 million, aims to support Ghanaian youth in starting 10,000 new businesses each year, with 20,000 jobs projected annually (Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 2025). The Twi name — adwumawura, master of work — captures the programme's entrepreneurial framing.

Pillar 2 of the AI Strategy adds the AI specialisation: tax incentives for AI start-ups, AI fellowship programmes, seed funding through the National AI Fund, and incubation support. Adwumawura provides the entrepreneurial scaffold; the AI Strategy provides the technology track within it.

The 24-Hour Economy is more interesting still. It is the President's signature campaign commitment: the structural transformation of public and private institutional activity across three eight-hour shifts to expand productive capacity, reduce unit costs of capital, and unlock employment (Xinhua, 2024).

A 24-hour economy without AI is a fantasy. Continuous-operation industrial environments require AI-enabled scheduling, predictive maintenance, autonomous quality control, energy load management, and shift-rotation logistics. The AI Strategy's Pillar 3 commitment to expanding compute capacity to 10²¹ FLOPS by 2027 and 10²⁵ FLOPS by 2035, with energy consumption expanding by 0.5 to 1 order of magnitude per year, is the technical foundation for 24-hour operations at scale.

The Big Push, the administration's 10 billion US dollar infrastructure programme, overlaps directly with Pillar 3's data centre and broadband commitments (Ghana News Agency, 2026). The Strategy's call for innovation hubs outside Accra, for rural broadband expansion, and for solar-powered edge data centres is consistent with the President's repeated commitment that opportunity must reach Wa, Bole, Keta and Drobo as much as Accra and Kumasi (Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 2025).

THE FIVE PRESIDENTIAL INSTRUMENTS ▸ 1 Million Coders Programme: ~150,000 applicants by May 2025 (GBC, 2025) ▸ Adwumawura Initiative: GHS 100 million budget; 10,000 businesses + 20,000 jobs annually ▸ 24-Hour Economy: structural shift to three eight-hour cycles ▸ Big Push: USD 10 billion infrastructure programme (Ghana News Agency, 2026) ▸ National AI Strategy 2025–2035: GHS 500 billion GDP contribution target by 2035

The macroeconomic backdrop

The Strategy operates against a specific economic context that frames why AI matters now.

Ghana's GDP in 2025 is approximately 1.4 trillion cedis, up from 1.1 trillion in 2024 (GhanaWeb, 2026, citing the IMF). Real GDP growth was 5.7 per cent in 2024. The World Bank projects 3.9 per cent in 2025, driven by fiscal adjustments to domestic demand. The IMF projects 4.8 per cent in 2026 (World Bank, 2025; IMF, 2026). Inflation is easing but remains above target. Public debt was 641 billion cedis in 2025 — 45.3 per cent of GDP — down from 726.7 billion cedis in 2024.

The banking sector is recovering. By June 2025, banking assets were up 18.9 per cent year-on-year. The capital adequacy ratio rose to 19.7 per cent from 14.3 per cent in June 2024. Private credit grew 8.6 per cent year-on-year (World Bank, 2025). The population is 35.7 million. Median age is 21.3 years. Internet penetration is approximately 70 per cent, with 24.3 million users. Mobile connections reached 38.3 million in January 2025 (DataReportal, 2025; GSMA Intelligence, 2025).

These are the operating parameters within which the AI Strategy must deliver. The macroeconomy is stabilising. The financial sector is recovering. The digital base is broad. The demographic profile is young.

These are precisely the conditions under which an aggressive AI strategy has a credible chance of delivering.

Why AI is the right multiplier

Why AI specifically? Why not solar? Why not lithium? Why not industrial policy?

There are four reasons, each grounded in international evidence. The first is productivity. McKinsey's 2018 modelling estimates that AI could deliver an additional 13 trillion US dollars to global GDP by 2030, with productivity contributing about half of that uplift (McKinsey Global Institute, 2018).

For an economy where structural transformation has been described as uneven, with continued reliance on low-productivity sectors, AI offers a documented mechanism for raising sectoral productivity without a proportional increase in capital investment in physical plant.

A small farmer with an AI-enabled advisory tool lifts yields without buying new land. A clinician with an AI-enabled diagnostic decision-support tool serves more patients without reducing care quality. A bank loan officer with an AI-enabled credit-scoring tool approves more loans without increasing risk.

The second reason is employment quality.

The IFC and World Bank's 2019 study Digital Skills in Sub-Saharan Africa: Spotlight on Ghana projected 230 million digital jobs in the region by 2030, with Ghana well-positioned to capture a share of these (IFC / World Bank, 2019). The 1 Million Coders and Adwumawura programmes target the entry-level layer. Pillar 2 of the AI Strategy targets the higher-productivity AI-specialist layer. Together, they lift the average productivity of the youth labour cohort.

The third reason is public-sector efficiency.

The AI Strategy's Pillar 8 — particularly the GhanaChat sovereign LLM and the AI-enabled public administration data dashboard — is designed to compress the cost of delivering government services while improving quality.

UNESCO's 2024 analysis of public-sector AI deployment notes that well-implemented citizen-service AI can reduce processing times for permits, licences and benefit applications by 30 to 50 per cent in mature deployments (UNESCO, 2024).

For a government rebuilding fiscal credibility, public-sector productivity gains are a direct contribution to fiscal sustainability.

The fourth reason is export competitiveness.

The African Continental Free Trade Area — with its secretariat in Accra — opens a market of 1.4 billion people to Ghanaian businesses. AI services, AI-enabled products and AI-trained talent are exportable. The Strategy's commitment to ten Ghanaian AI unicorns by 2035 is, in part, an export-development commitment.

The President himself articulated the export framing at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues in February 2025: "The Fourth Industrial Revolution presents Africa with a golden opportunity to leapfrog traditional development models" (Mahama, 2025).

"Sustainable debt reduction depends on GDP growing faster than debt. AI is being asked to make GDP grow faster."

Anti-corruption and the GhanaChat factor

The fourth pillar of the President's reset agenda — accountability and the fight against corruption — is where the AI Strategy delivers its least obvious but potentially most consequential contribution.

Ghana's Auditor-General's annual reports have repeatedly flagged systemic procurement irregularities, payroll anomalies and revenue leakage.

AI changes the economics of detection.

McKinsey's 2024 analysis estimates that AI-enabled fraud detection in financial services and public administration can reduce illicit flows by 20 to 30 per cent in mature implementations (McKinsey & Company, 2024).

Pillar 8 of the AI Strategy proposes a public-administration data dashboard that provides analytics for policy planning, programme mix, resource allocation, monitoring, and evaluation. It proposes that AI use-case implementation be integrated into the Performance Contracts of Ministers and Directors. It proposes that all government agencies using AI publish algorithmic accountability guidelines detailing decision-making processes (MoCDTI, 2025, p. 79).

These are not decorations. These are accountability instruments. AI-enabled audit trails, anomaly detection in public expenditure, traceable digital workflows — these are direct anti-corruption tools.

GhanaChat itself, the proposed sovereign large language model trained on government data, has an accountability dimension. By keeping government information processing within Ghanaian sovereign infrastructure, it removes the risk that confidential government information is transmitted to foreign cloud providers when civil servants paste sensitive documents into ChatGPT or Claude.

This is a real risk. Multiple jurisdictions have documented cases of civil servants inadvertently leaking classified information through public AI tools. Italy temporarily banned ChatGPT in 2023 over data-handling concerns. The Strategy's GhanaChat proposal is Ghana's anticipatory response.

Where Parliament fits

Whole-of-state delivery requires more than executive engagement.

The Strategy's recommendation to elevate the Data Protection Commission into a Data Protection Authority requires legislative amendment. The fiscal commitments — a 5 billion cedi National AI Fund scaling to 15 billion — require parliamentary appropriation. The legal framework for GhanaChat, the regulatory regime for AI in financial services, and the data-sharing agreements that the Strategy envisages all pass through the parliamentary process.

Parliament's Select Committees on Communications, on Finance, on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, and on Education and Employment will each have substantive engagement with the Strategy's implementation.

Members of Parliament from across the aisle will face the same constituent question that they always face when a major government programme launches: "Where is my region in this?"

The Strategy's commitment to innovation hubs outside Accra and to regional Data Protection Authority offices in all 16 regions provides each MP with a direct accountability instrument. Constituents can ask whether their region has secured a hub, an office, a programme.

In Twi: ɔdɔ ne nokware na ɛma asomdwoeɛ — love and truth bring peace. In policy terms: visibility and accountability bring credibility.

Where the Judiciary fits

As AI systems are deployed in financial services for credit decisions, in public administration for benefit determinations, in healthcare for diagnostic recommendations, and in law enforcement, judicial review becomes essential.

The Strategy's recommendation that the Judiciary receive training on AI, drawing on UNESCO's Global Toolkit on AI and the Rule of Law, addresses this directly (MoCDTI, 2025, p. 40). Judicial training in AI explainability, algorithmic accountability and data-protection rights is a foundational protection against the algorithmic-bias risks the Strategy itself names.

The interlock with the President's third pillar — constitutional review — is particularly important here. Constitutional review offers the opportunity to assess whether existing rights frameworks are sufficient for the AI era or warrant explicit additions.

Several jurisdictions, including the European Union with its AI Act and Brazil with its constitutional data protection right, have moved to constitutionalise digital rights. Ghana's review process, alongside the Strategy's implementation, can address this question deliberatively.

The data sovereignty angle

One of the quieter but most consequential commitments inside the Strategy is on data sovereignty. Pillar 4 commits Ghana to one trillion tokens of locally collected, locally annotated, locally governed datasets by 2030 (MoCDTI, 2025, p. 62). Twenty per cent of that corpus will be made publicly available without restriction. The remaining 80 per cent will be available only to Ghanaian ID-verified researchers and innovators.

This is a deliberate competitive instrument.

Ghanaian builders working on Ghanaian problems — agricultural advisory in local languages, healthcare diagnostics calibrated for local phenotypes, financial services calibrated for the specifics of Ghanaian credit history — gain a structural data advantage.

The principle behind it is straightforward. Data extracted from Ghanaian citizens, businesses and institutions should generate value primarily for Ghanaian builders. Foreign AI companies remain free to operate in the public 20 per cent. The remaining 80 per cent is a sovereign asset.

This is a model that Ghana has not invented but has chosen to apply at the national scale. Similar logics underpin the European Union's data sovereignty regime under the General Data Protection Regulation, China's data localisation requirements, and India's emerging Digital Personal Data Protection framework.

Ghana's distinctiveness lies in pairing the sovereignty principle with a developmental purpose. This is data sovereignty in service of building Ghanaian unicorns, not data sovereignty as protectionism for its own sake.

The interlock with the President's reset is again direct. Sovereign data underpins the 200 billion cedi FDI target, because investors will pay more for unique data assets than for commodity ones.

The civil-service workforce question

The Strategy's most operational commitments concern Ghana's civil service.

Pillar 8 proposes the creation of new professional grades — Data Protection Officers and Cybersecurity Officers — across all government ministries. It proposes that AI use-case implementation be integrated into the Performance Contracts of Ministers and Directors. It proposes algorithmic accountability guidelines mandatory for any government agency deploying AI (MoCDTI, 2025, p. 79). These are not abstract reforms.

The Public Services Commission has historically struggled to recruit and retain digital specialists, with private-sector compensation regularly outpacing civil-service rates. The Strategy's proposed grades, paired with a clear absorption pathway from internship into permanent civil-service roles, is designed to close that gap.

The reform is also an anti-brain-drain measure.

Ghanaian AI graduates currently face a binary choice: take the highest-paying private offer, often abroad, or accept significant pay cuts in the public sector. The Strategy's career-track design creates a third option — public-sector employment with progression, dignity, and a meaningful national mission.

Whether the Public Services Commission and the Office of the Head of Civil Service can implement these reforms at the pace implied by the Strategy will be a key indicator of execution credibility.

The macroeconomic risks the President has acknowledged

The President has been candid about the country's economic situation.

In his February 2025 State of the Nation Address, he said: "The state of our nation is not good. Our economy is in crisis, and our people are suffering unprecedented hardships" (Mahama, 2025).

One year on, the World Bank has noted recovery alongside continued vulnerability (World Bank, 2025).

The AI Strategy's risk section identifies parallel concerns: algorithmic bias, widening digital divides, cybersecurity threats, misuse of personal data, AI-generated disinformation, surveillance misuse, automation-driven job displacement, and dependence on foreign models trained on data not representative of Ghana's context (MoCDTI, 2025, pp. 25–26).

The interlock with the President's broader concerns is direct.

AI-enabled disinformation threatens electoral integrity. AI-enabled cybersecurity breach threatens financial-sector recovery. AI-driven job displacement without parallel reskilling threatens youth-employment commitments.

The Strategy's response is institutional. The Responsible AI Authority, the elevated Data Protection Authority, dedicated Cybersecurity Officer grades within the civil service, mandatory algorithmic accountability guidelines for government AI systems, ethical impact assessments using UNESCO tools — these are the proposed mitigations.

The President's broader anti-corruption pillar, his constitutional review process, and his commitment to strengthening democratic institutions provide the political cover for building these AI-specific safeguards.

The bet, restated

Stripped to essentials, the bet is this. Ghana believes that artificial intelligence can lift productivity across agriculture, healthcare, financial services, transportation and public administration enough to add 500 billion cedis to GDP within a decade. Ghana believes that the demographic dividend — 35.7 million people, median age 21.3 — can be captured through AI-related employment if the right pipeline is built.

Ghana believes that sovereign data infrastructure, sovereign compute capacity and sovereign AI tools — including GhanaChat — can keep value circulating inside Ghana rather than leaking to foreign service providers.

Ghana believes that the African Continental Free Trade Area, with its secretariat in Accra, gives Ghanaian AI companies a 1.4 billion-person market to grow into. Ghana believes, finally, that with the Responsible AI Authority, the National AI Fund, the Ghana Global AI Summit and the GhanaChat sovereign LLM, the institutional architecture is in place to make all this happen.

Whether the bet pays off depends on execution. It depends on Parliament appropriating the seed capital for the National AI Fund. It depends on the Responsible AI Authority being established within twelve months. It depends on the Data Protection Commission's elevation being legislated. It depends on hubs being built, datasets being collected, students being trained, and unicorns being grown.

Citizens, parliamentarians, journalists, business leaders and civil society organisations have a role to play in ensuring that all of these things happen on time.

HOW TO TRACK THE STRATEGY ▸ Watch for the Responsible AI Authority's establishment date and first chairperson ▸ Watch for the National AI Fund's appropriation in the 2026 and 2027 budgets ▸ Watch for the Data Protection Commission's elevation legislation in Parliament ▸ Watch for the Ghana Global AI Summit dates and investment outcomes ▸ Watch for innovation hub openings outside Accra — Tamale, Cape Coast, Ho, Sunyani ▸ Watch for the first GhanaChat prototype deployment in any government agency

Dr David King Boison is a Maritime and Port Expert, pioneering AI strategist, educator, and creator of the Visionary Prompt Framework (VPF), OBIBINI Multi Intelligence and ADINKRA OMEGA Africa Intelligence, NYAME MIND Intelligence, driving Africa’s transformation in the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions. Author of Digital Assets Economy, The Ghana Intelligence Economy Playbook, The Nigeria AI Intelligence Playbook, and advanced guides on AI in finance and procurement, he champions practical, accessible AI adoption. As head of the AiAfrica Training Project, he has trained over 2.4 million people across 15 countries toward his target of 11 million by 2028. He urges leaders to embrace prompt engineering and intelligence orchestration as the next frontier of competitiveness.

kingdavboison@gmail.com | aiafriqca.com | +233 207696296 / 559853572 | aiafricastimulus@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.