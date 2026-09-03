Parliament’s Human Rights Committee engages Suhum stakeholders on child protection

As part of its four-day Field Monitoring and Capacity-Building Visit to the Eastern Region, the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and its partners have engaged stakeholders in the Suhum Municipality on issues concerning child rights and protection.

On Day Two of the programme, the Committee met officials of the Suhum Municipal Assembly and representatives of the Social Welfare, Health and Education Directorates. Discussions centred on critical challenges affecting children and young people, including child abuse, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, sex education and child labour.

The Committee also visited the Chief and people of Jato Community in Suhum, where concerns were raised about the welfare and protection of children.

A key issue discussed was the need to distinguish between age-appropriate assistance provided by children to their parents and child labour that compromises their education, safety, health and overall development.

The engagements highlighted the importance of collaboration among traditional and religious leaders, local authorities, parents, educational institutions, communities, Parliament and development partners in protecting children.

The Committee and its partners reiterated the need to create an environment where every child is protected, supported and given the opportunity to thrive.

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