Parliament approves Mahama Ayariga and Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as ministers

Audio By Carbonatix
Parliament has approved the nominations of Mahama Ayariga as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.
The approval was given on Thursday evening, August 27, 2026, following their vetting earlier in the day by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.
The House approved both nominations through a voice vote, with the Speaker declaring that the Ayes had it.
Announcing the decision, the Speaker said the approval was in accordance with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution.
“Honourable Members, the Ayes have it. This Honourable House has accordingly approved the nominations of His Excellency the President of the following persons as Ministers of State in accordance with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution,” he declared.
The approval followed the consideration of the Appointments Committee’s report on the nominees after their vetting earlier in the day.
During their respective appearances before the committee, the nominees responded to questions on their competence, policy priorities and plans for their respective ministries.
Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who is set to take charge of the Environment, Science and Technology portfolio, spoke extensively on Ghana’s approach to climate finance, plastic waste management and the role of science and technology in addressing environmental challenges.
She called for greater investment in research and innovation, including support for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop biodegradable alternatives to conventional plastics.
She also advocated stronger measures to address landfill pollution, including the use of non-permeable bases to prevent leachate from contaminating soil and groundwater.
Mr Mahama Ayariga, whose nomination was also approved, is expected to lead the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
The approval clears the way for both nominees to be formally appointed and assume their respective ministerial responsibilities, subject to the completion of the remaining constitutional processes.
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