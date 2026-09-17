Why Ghana’s next generation must master technology and finance

Ghana’s financial and technology landscape is changing rapidly, creating new opportunities for young people to build businesses, access global markets and participate in the digital economy.

For Ghanaian author, forex educator, entrepreneur and technology enthusiast Stanley Obeng Twene, popularly known as StanleoFX, the transformation must begin with knowledge.

His journey as an author and forex educator has reinforced a belief that financial success should not be built around hype or shortcuts, but around education, discipline, risk management and continuous learning.

While forex trading remains an important part of the StanleoFX brand, Stanleofx’s vision extends beyond trading.

He believes Ghana’s young people need to understand how technology is reshaping finance and creating new economic opportunities.

From artificial intelligence and fintech to digital entrepreneurship, content creation and global online markets, technology has lowered many of the barriers that once prevented young Africans from participating in international opportunities.

A smartphone can now become a business tool. A laptop can become a global office. Social media can become a distribution network. Artificial intelligence can increase productivity, while digital financial platforms can provide access to markets that were previously difficult for individuals to reach.



However, access must be accompanied by education.



Financial education before financial opportunity

One of his strongest messages is that people should understand financial risk before pursuing financial returns.

The growth of online trading, cryptocurrency and digital investment opportunities has created significant interest among Ghana’s youth. But it has also created exposure to scams, misinformation, unrealistic profit promises and excessive risk.

Stanleofx’s approach is therefore centred on helping people understand the fundamentals before making financial decisions.

His philosophy is simple:



Learn before you invest. Understand before you trade. Manage risk before you pursue returns.

StanleoFx believes the next generation of Ghanaian wealth creators must become more than consumers of technology.

They must become creators.

That means developing digital skills, building businesses, creating content, developing technology and using global platforms to reach international markets.

The opportunity is particularly significant for young Ghanaians because many digital businesses can now be started with relatively little physical infrastructure.

The geographical limitations of the traditional economy are increasingly being challenged by the digital economy.

Stanleofx’s broader ambition is to encourage young people to develop skills that can help them participate in the future economy while approaching financial opportunities with greater responsibility.

The objective is not simply to encourage people to make money.

It is to encourage them to understand money.

Because sustainable wealth requires more than income. It requires financial discipline, risk management, knowledge, adaptability and the ability to create value.

Ghana’s young population represents one of the country’s greatest economic opportunities.

Stanley Obeng Twene’s message to young people is straightforward:

Don’t only look for opportunities. Develop the skills to create them.

And don’t measure success only by what you can earn today. Think about what you can build that will still create value tomorrow.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.