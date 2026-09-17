It is getting out of hand – Amankwa-Manu wants Parliament recalled over drug trafficking

Former Deputy Defence Minister Kofi Amankwa-Manu is calling for the recall of Parliament to enable lawmakers to hold an in-depth discussion on Ghana’s growing drug trafficking concerns.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, the former deputy ranking member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament said the problem requires a coordinated national response.

He said Parliament must play a role in helping government confront the threat, particularly through its committees on Defence and Interior, and Security and Intelligence.

“This is a worrying, you know, thing which has to be tackled holistically,” he said.

“At tomorrow’s meeting, let me dare say that one thing I really want to see happen is the strengthening of the efficient and effective, you know, sharing of intelligence amongst, you know, all the security agencies, especially with regards to this fight against drug trafficking.”

Mr Amankwa-Manu said Parliament could also contribute through stronger oversight and collaboration with the security agencies.

“I will want to approach the leadership of Parliament to really bring Parliament back for us to have an in-depth discussion in helping the government to fight this canker,” he said.

Asked directly whether he wanted Parliament recalled over the matter, he responded: “Yes, I want to recall.”

“If we can have a recall just to appoint a few people, this is an issue affecting the image and the country as a whole, and it is important that we all put our shoulders to the wheel to find a solution to this problem,” he said.

His call comes amid a series of major drug-related cases involving Ghana in recent months.

In August, the Tema Regional Police Command intercepted 866 parcels of suspected cocaine concealed in sacks of gari, with an estimated street value of US$6.9 million. Three people were arrested in that operation.

In June, NACOC also began investigations into the seizure in Australia of about 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine allegedly shipped from Ghana.

More recently, French Customs seized nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine from a container that had arrived from Ghana. NACOC subsequently arrested three suspects in Ghana on allegations of links to the network.

On Wednesday, two suspects were also remanded in Wa after 192 compressed wraps of cocaine were intercepted following an intelligence-led operation.

Against this backdrop, Mr Amankwa-Manu said Parliament must consider what more it can do.

“We have committees. We have committees, and the Committee for Defence and Interior, and then the Committee on Security and Intelligence,” he said.

He explained that the committees could first examine the issue before taking their findings to the full House.

“But after the committee is done its work, it has to come to plenary for others to also add their voices so that we can then, you know, send whatever we need to assist government in the fight against this canker,” he said.

Mr Amankwa-Manu stressed the urgency of the situation.

“Because it is getting out of hand, and the earlier something drastic and something major is done, the better it will be for the country.”

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