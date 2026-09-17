Amankwa-Manu demands stronger intelligence sharing among security agencies to fight drug trafficking

Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu

Former Deputy Defence Minister Kofi Amankwa-Manu is calling for stronger and more effective intelligence sharing among Ghana’s security agencies to tackle the growing threat of drug trafficking.

He says the fight requires a coordinated national response, particularly as concerns continue to mount over major cocaine consignments linked to Ghana.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, the former deputy ranking member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee said Parliament must also play a stronger role in supporting government’s efforts.

“This is a worrying, you know, thing which has to be tackled holistically. At tomorrow’s meeting, let me dare say that one thing I really want to see happen is the strengthening of the efficient and effective sharing of intelligence amongst, you know, all the security agencies, especially with regards to this fight against drug trafficking.”

Mr Amankwa-Manu said training for security personnel was equally important, but stressed the need for agencies to stay ahead of criminal networks.

“I agree with Dr Ishmael Norman on the issue of training and all that. That is very important. We need to do that, and we need to really be on top of and ahead of these criminals.”

His call comes amid a series of major drug seizures linked to Ghana.

French customs recently seized nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine concealed in a container of plastic waste that had departed Ghana. Ghanaian authorities have also intercepted large quantities of suspected cocaine, including 866 parcels at the Tema Harbour enclave in August and 192 compressed parcels in Wa this month.

Against this backdrop, Mr Amankwa-Manu said he would seek Parliament’s leadership to consider recalling the House to deliberate on the matter.

“From Parliament, especially from the opposition, what we can say is we have said. We’ve raised the issues, and in fact, I will want to approach the leadership of Parliament to really bring Parliament back for us to have an in-depth discussion in helping the government to fight this canker.”

He said Parliament’s involvement could help develop a broader response involving its relevant committees.

“If Parliament will have to come back to assist government in the fight against this canker, then we have to do.”

Mr Amankwa-Manu said the Defence and Interior Committee and the Committee on Security and Intelligence could undertake detailed work before bringing their findings to the plenary.

“We have committees. We have committees, and the Committee for Defence and Interior, and then the Committee on Security and Intelligence.”

He added that the urgency of the situation required decisive action.

“But after the committee has done its work, it has to come to plenary for others to also add their voices so that we can then send whatever we need to assist government in the fight against this canker, because it is getting out of hand, and the earlier something drastic and something major is done, the better it will be for the country.”

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