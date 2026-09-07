Photos: Mahama Ayariga joins Accra traders to sweep streets during National Sanitation Day

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has joined the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, and traders at Tudu to sweep the streets as part of the September edition of the National Sanitation Day (NSD).
The exercise, held on Saturday, September 5, formed part of an inspection tour by the Minister and the Mayor to assess participation and compliance with the sanitation exercise among traders and businesses in the capital.
The exercise began at the Kinbu Traffic Light before moving through Tudu and other principal streets within the Accra metropolis.
During the inspection, Mr Allotey briefed the Minister on the level of participation by traders and outlined measures being implemented by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to maintain cleanliness in the Central Business District beyond the monthly sanitation exercise.
At Tudu, Mr Ayariga joined traders in the clean-up and took a broom from one of them to personally sweep a section of the street.
The Minister and the Mayor also picked up pieces of litter encountered along their route, reinforcing their message that maintaining a clean environment should not be left solely to sanitation authorities.
Mr Ayariga was encouraged by the level of participation recorded at Tudu and the surrounding areas, as traders took part in the exercise alongside officials.
Below are some photos:
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