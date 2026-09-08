Techiman 24-hour market project on course as Regional Minister inspects work, hails construction quality

Bono East Regional Minister Francis Owusu Antwi has expressed strong satisfaction with the progress of work on the Techiman 24-hour economy model market project, just over three months after the site was officially handed over to contractors.

The minister visited the construction site on Tuesday, September 8, to assess the extent of work done, commending the contractors for both the pace and quality of execution. He reiterated the government's commitment to providing the necessary funding to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inspection, Mr Owusu Antwi underscored the strategic importance of the project to the region's economic transformation.

"The rehabilitation will improve businesses and spur rapid socio-economic growth and development. It would create more job opportunities for the locals."

He noted that the Techiman Central Market already hosts traders from neighbouring countries including Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Ivory Coast, describing it as "one of the most vibrant markets in the country".

He added that facelifting the central market would attract more investment and help build the local economy.

A Modern Commercial Hub for Round-the-Clock Trade

The Techiman market is part of the government's broader 24-hour economy agenda, which aims to roll out modern, round-the-clock commercial hubs across all 261 districts in Ghana. The new model market is designed to move beyond traditional periodic trading, featuring round-the-clock banking services, cold storage units, warehouses, clinics, pharmacies, day-care centres, and dedicated police and fire service posts for enhanced security.

Issah Mahamud Ali, Public Relations Officer for the contractor, provided a detailed breakdown of the project, outlining the number of blocks the facility will contain upon completion. He described the scale of the development and assured the public of the contractor's commitment to delivering quality work within the agreed timeframe.

Project a “Major Turning Point” for Businesses

The minister also weighed in on the significance of the project, describing the expansion as "a major turning point for businesses in the region".

He explained that the central market is widely recognised as "one of the largest open-air markets in the West Africa sub-region", serving as a vital commercial hub that attracts traders from across Ghana and beyond. However, he noted that the market's popularity had often created congestion, making the upgrade necessary.

He commended the government for the 24-hour market projects, saying that on completion, the facility would "not only provide enough space for the traders and buyers, but also boost economic growth and development". He added that the project is expected to "open new opportunities for young entrepreneurs, spur job creation, and significantly boost revenue for the Metropolis".

He assured that construction was progressing steadily and would be completed within six months and handed over for use.

Economic Significance and National Agenda

The Techiman Central Market is already recognised as one of the largest commercial centres in the West African sub-region, attracting traders from across Ghana and neighbouring countries including Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Côte d'Ivoire.

The upgrade is expected to decongest the existing facility, boost trade, significantly cut post-harvest losses through modern storage facilities, and generate continuous employment for local residents and regional traders.

President John Dramani Mahama has previously described Bono East as "one of the most important regions in our national economy and truly, the breadbasket of Ghana". Techiman is among six major markets being constructed across the country under the initiative, alongside Mankessim, Sunyani, and other strategic commercial centres.

The project forms part of the government's Big Push Agenda, aimed at strengthening Ghana's infrastructure and local economies. Each district is required to commit 25% of its quarterly District Assembly Common Fund towards building these round-the-clock trading hubs.

Looking Ahead

With the government promising sustained funding and contractors maintaining steady progress, the vision of a vibrant, 24-hour commercial heart for Bono East is quickly becoming a reality. The project is expected to be completed within six months and handed over for use, marking a significant milestone in the region's economic development journey.

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