People don’t remember style of play – GFA Comms Director defends Quieroz appointment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, claims the outcome of matches is more important than the approach.
Asante Twum has defended the decision to retain 73-year-old Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach, arguing that results should take precedence over playing attractive football.
Speaking on Asempa FM, the GFA Communications Director stressed that tangible success is what ultimately matters in football.
“People will remember you for your result and not your style, so for me, getting results is more important than playing stylish football,” he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.
“For me, if you play attractive attacking football and you lose 5-0, and you play a defensive, boring style but win 1-0, take your three points and win a trophy, which is better?” he asked.
“So the results are always important.”
The Black Stars advanced from the group stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but their campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.
Queiroz, who took charge of Ghana ahead of the tournament, has been retained by the GFA as the Black Stars prepare for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.
Ghana face a demanding start to the qualifiers, with Côte d’Ivoire and hosts The Gambia among their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The GFA is backing Queiroz to deliver qualification for the 2027 AFCON, with the association's leadership maintaining that results remain the ultimate measure of succes.
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