Sparrow Studios, OldFilm Productions launch three movies for Ghana at 70

Sparrow Studios and OldFilm Productions have announced three films to mark Ghana’s 70th independence anniversary in 2027.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 8th September 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel during a press launch.

The three films are The Return of Makunse, due for release in December 2026; Nkrumah’s Red, Gold and Green, which will hit the cinemas in July 2027; and a modern remake of Bob Cole’s I Told You So, which will be the last on the slate and is scheduled for release in December 2027.

The Return of Makunse explores migration, broken promises and the illusion of a better life in the diaspora, while Nkrumah’s Red, Gold and Green recounts the eve of Ghana’s independence. It captures the last 24 hours before the declaration of independence in March 1957.

I Told You So brings a contemporary feel to the 1970 classic.

Dubbed ‘The 70 Slate: A Cinematic Celebration of Ghana at 70’, the three projects aim to attract diaspora engagement and tourism, position Ghana as a creative leader in Africa’s new cinematic era, and entertain Ghanaians both at home and abroad during the 70th anniversary commemoration.

Ghana will mark 70 years of independence on 6th March 2027, having gained independence from British colonial rule on 6th March 1957.

With Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Peter Sedufia, Araba Praba and Ken Attoh at the helm of affairs, the initiative is executively produced by Selassie Ibrahim and Dede Chancelor.

It features actors such as Adjetey Anang, Joselyn Dumas, Fella Makafui, Kwame Dzokoto, Naa Ashorkor, Augustine Abbey, Lydia Forson and Andrew Adote-Tandoh, among others.

Present at the launch were the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku-Pitcher, and the Director of Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko. The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, was represented by her aide, Dr Richard Commey Fio.

Speaking at the programme, Kafui Danku-Pitcher pledged support for the project.

“We are not here simply to observe. We are here to support through facilitation, through regulatory clarity, through classification support, and through the platforms we have built to ensure that work of this scale gets the visibility it deserves, both locally and on the international stage,” she said.

In their speeches, Dr Commey Fio and Kofi Okyere Darko extended their well wishes to the team and commended the initiative, which they said would go a long way to boost Ghana’s creative economy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.