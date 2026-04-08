Classic ‘I Told You So’ to be remade in 2027 for Ghana at 70

‘I Told You So’

Ghanaian actor and director Fiifi Coleman is planning a remake of the classic Ghanaian film ‘I Told You So’, with the new version expected to be released in March 2027 to mark Ghana’s 70th independence anniversary.

Speaking on the Waves show on Luv FM with Rebecca Swace Mauro, Fiifi Coleman said the timing for the remake is deliberate.

“We are remaking the film. It comes out March 2027. Ghana will be exactly 70 years so by Ghana at 70 we will release the movie version of I Told You So,” he said.

Widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most iconic theatrical works, ‘I Told You So’ is celebrated for its wit, humour, and incisive social commentary.

More than five decades after its original release, the firm continues to hold a firm place in Ghana’s cinematic history. The play remains strikingly relevant, exploring themes of truth, consequence, and the timeless human tendency to ignore warnings until it is too late.

Originally directed by Egbert Adjesu in 1970, ‘I Told You So’ is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s earliest films. Inspired by the works of Bob Cole, it became known for its humour, satire and strong social commentary.

Fiifi says the goal is to help a new generation understand why the story still matters.

“Till date, when you want to mention Ghana’s first movie, arguably you would mention ‘I Told You So’. We want the now to enjoy what we had then and understand why our fathers and mothers keep saying we had something great back then,” he explained.

Ahead of the film, a stage version is already on tour. Accra and Takoradi audiences turned out in their numbers and the production received strong acclaim. The play now comes to Kumasi, offering theatre lovers in the Ashanti Region the chance to experience a true Ghanaian classic brought vividly back to life.

The play will be staged at the CCB Auditorium, KNUST on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2026, with two showings each day at 4pm and 8pm.

The production leans into Ghana’s concert party style, blending music, drama and dance. Actors perform live with a band and actually sing on stage without miming. Local languages including Fante and Asante Twi are central to the performance, reinforcing its identity and accessibility.

The cast features a mix of veteran and contemporary performers, including highlife legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, veteran actor Fred Amugi, comedian Clemento Suarez, actor Clement Bonney, Ken Fiati, Wofa Kay and Deaconess Abokomah.

Tickets are going for ¢200 for regular and ¢300 for VIP. VIP guests will receive souvenirs, unlimited drinks, photo sessions with the cast and backstage access.

As a tribute to the elders who have preserved Ghana’s storytelling heritage, there will be free tickets for people aged 60 and above, sponsored by key individuals, including Ashanti regional minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.