Highlife legend Ambolley and veteran actor Fred Amugi lead stellar cast as ‘I Told You So’ thrills Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
Kumasi has wrapped up a vibrant run of the stage play ‘I Told You So,’ with audiences turning out in strong numbers to witness the return of the Ghanaian classic, performed in its authentic style with live musical performances.
Staged at the CCB Auditorium at KNUST, the production blended theatre and live music through a collaboration with the Fiifi Coleman Band, creating an energetic atmosphere that kept patrons engaged from start to finish.
The fusion of drama and music not only elevated the storytelling but also reinforced the play’s central themes, leaving audiences both entertained and reflective.
The cast brought together a rich mix of veteran and contemporary performers, adding depth and appeal to the production. It featured highlife legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, veteran actor Fred Amugi, comedian Clemento Suarez, alongside Clement Bonney, Ken Fiati, Wofa Kay and Deaconess Abokomah.
The two-day showing drew a diverse crowd of theatre lovers, students, the aged and cultural enthusiasts, many of whom praised the production for its relevance and especially its delivery.
Speaking at the end of the show, playwright and director, Fiifi Coleman, expressed appreciation to the audience for their support and urged them to carry the play’s message beyond the auditorium.
“With all due respect, we want you to go out there and keep spreading the message of ‘I told you so’,” he said.
He also hinted at future productions, revealing plans to return to Kumasi with another play soon.
“Next time we’re coming here, we’re coming with ‘Sika Sumsum’ and when we come here again, we want you to receive us the same way you received us this time,” he added.
Following the successful Kumasi run, the production will continue its tour across the country, with the next stop scheduled for Accra on May 1. The team will subsequently take the play to Tarkwa, Sunyani, Koforidua, and Ho, as they extend the classic ‘I told you so’ to reach wider audiences.
The Kumasi leg of ‘I Told You So’ reaffirmed the city’s place as a key hub for the performing arts and set a strong tone for the rest of the tour.
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