Agalga vows spirited, consensus-driven leadership

The Member of Parliament for Builsa North, James Agalga, has assumed the mantle of Majority Leader in Parliament, with an assurance to work hard to foster a deeper sense of consensus-building between the Majority and Minority Caucuses.

He assured the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and the entire Minority bench that his leadership approach would hinge first on consensus-building to foster unity in the House.

That, he said, would enable Parliament to effectively deliver on its mandate as the legislative arm of government.

“And if I can make compromises as and when necessary, I assure you I will give it to you, and I will reach out and consult, but at the same time I will work to ensure that the reset agenda of our President is accomplished for the betterment of all of us,” he said.

Spirited leadership

In his acceptance speech as the new Leader of Government Business in the House on Thursday, Mr Agalga also expressed his readiness to learn with humility and tap into the experience of his colleagues on the Majority Caucus bench.

“But in doing so, I shall be spirited in providing the leadership that is most desirous in ensuring that government business thrives in this House,” he said.

Mr Agalga assumed the Majority leadership role after his predecessor, Mahama Ayariga, communicated to the Speaker of Parliament and the entire House the change in leadership effected by the national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before the House went on recess.

The two leaders subsequently hugged each other to the admiration and cheers of members of the House before swapping seats.

Learning curve

Mr Agalga expressed profound gratitude to the President, the entire leadership of the NDC, the party’s Caucus in Parliament and the Minority bench, led by Mr Afenyo-Markin, for the confidence reposed in him to serve as Majority Leader.

“I accept this responsibility with utmost humility,” he said, describing his new role as a learning curve.

He, therefore, assured his colleagues that he would draw on the wisdom and experience of the Speaker in the conduct of business in the House.

“Just like Honourable Mahama Ayariga stated, we are blessed to have in our presence Right Honourable Speaker Bagbin, who has seen it all.

“Mr Speaker, you have served as the Minority Leader and the Majority Leader before and, by the grace of God, you are now the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana. I shall continue to tap from your vast experience and wisdom in leading this august House,” he said.

With his predecessor having assured him that although he would be leaving the House as Majority Leader, his continued presence would not be missed, Mr Agalga said he would continue to rely on Mr Ayariga for support and guidance.

He further assured the Parliamentary Service, the Clerk-to-Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, and his team that he would cooperate with them as the new Majority Leader in advancing the course of parliamentary democracy.

“Again, I will rely heavily on them for support in terms of research and matters that border on the administration of the House in general,” he said.

Appreciation to Speaker

Turning to the Speaker, Mr Agalga also thanked Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for the guidance and support he had extended to both the Majority and Minority sides of the House.

“We shall continue to rely on you for support in very difficult moments, as your wisdom and experience are what have kept this House together.

“That kind of cohesion you have managed to foster in this House is very commendable, and I will learn under your feet to ensure we continue to foster unity in the delivery of the mandate of this House as the legislative arm of government,” he said.

Media will be worthy partners

Turning to the Press Gallery, where members of the Parliamentary Press Corps sit to cover proceedings of the House, Mr Agalga thanked the press corps for the work it had been doing over the years.

“I assure you that you will become worthy partners as I assume the mantle of leadership in this House. You can count on me, and I will also count on your support to succeed,” he said.

James is worthy of leadership

Earlier, Mr Ayariga said he had no doubt that Mr Agalga was worthy of leading the Majority Caucus and serving the entire House.

“Having been here for a while and having chaired a number of committees, ranked on a number of committees, served as a deputy minister and, in the process, demonstrated competence and ability, I have no doubt that he will do well and excel as a leader,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the House to give his successor all the support he needed to succeed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.