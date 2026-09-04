Over 300 arrested over extremist recruitment attempts along northern border – Agalga

Builsa North MP, James Agalga

Security agencies in Ghana recorded more than 300 arrests linked to alleged extremist recruitment attempts along the country’s northern border between 2023 and 2025, Majority Leader James Agalga has disclosed.

The arrests were part of measures by the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies to prevent extremist groups operating in the sub-region from recruiting people in Ghana.

During the same period, the agencies also recorded 47 cross-border incursions, reflecting the security challenges confronting the country’s northern frontier.

Mr Agalga said Ghana’s relative stability should not lead to complacency, particularly given the country’s geographical position and proximity to states affected by violent extremism.

He called for stronger border security and intelligence-gathering mechanisms to prevent extremist networks from gaining a foothold in the country.

“In Ghana, we have remained relatively stable, but we are not insulated. The Ghana Armed Forces and security agencies recorded 47 cross-border incursions and over 300 arrests linked to extremist recruitment attempts along our northern border between 2023 and 2025,” he said.

Mr Agalga, who also chairs Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, disclosed the figures at the 9th REPAM-CDS Security Governance Conference, where he urged the country to strengthen its security and governance systems to deal with emerging threats.

He further cited a 12.3 percent increase in cybercrime and fraud cases recorded in 2024 as evidence of the changing security landscape.

“At the same time, our 2024 crime statistics show a 12.3 percent increase in cybercrime and fraud cases, highlighting the shift to non-traditional threats. These data points tell us one thing, threats are transnational, asymmetric and they test the very governance structures we are mandated to oversee,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.