NACOC committed to strengthening border security – DG 

Audio By Carbonatix
Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), says the Commission is collaborating with all key relevant state security agencies to ensure that points of entry and exit across the country are manned and safeguarded.
He said the continuous collaboration was key to preventing the influx of all forms of nefarious activities such as drug trafficking along the borders of Ghana.
The Director-General was speaking during a panel discussion at the 2026 edition of the West Africa Border Security Week held in Accra, under the topic: “Strengthening Border Security through Regional Cooperation and Innovation.”
Major General Mantey said NACOC was well positioned to partner with managers of the border posts to tackle and control organised crime across the continent.
He called for the need to strengthen regional cooperation as one of the key principles that augments basic knowledge, intelligence sharing, and an interoperable common system.
Major General Mantey indicated that the current and emerging trends of organised crime, especially drug trafficking activities, required trust and the improvement of sophisticated modern equipment to track down the operations of criminals.
“The operations of the various border posts can not only rely on the physical security infrastructure system, but require investment in key areas such as intelligence, forensic capabilities, technology, as well as strong collaboration,” he stressed.
He called on the relevant stakeholders, including those manning the borders across the continent, especially Ghana, to pay close attention to the host communities along the border posts, adding that their extensive knowledge of the activities of these criminal groups was invaluable, as it was often beyond the reach of surveillance teams.
“It is important to note that criminal organisations do not recognise national boundaries to perpetrate their clandestine activities and call on all to support in curbing the menace through strong collaborative efforts,” Major General Mantey added.
Latest Stories
-
Galamsey fight must go beyond empty slogans; it requires conscious effort – Methodist Church
11 minutes
-
GoldBod, BoG should share cost of domestic gold programme – Dr Sarkodie
12 minutes
-
DGPP losses could leave taxpayers to recapitalise BoG – Prof Bokpin
26 minutes
-
GAUA suspends strike ahead of August 25 meeting with Fair Wages
29 minutes
-
Big Push road projects targeted for completion by end of 2027 – Suhuyini
33 minutes
-
Early morning blackout disrupts power supply across several regions
38 minutes
-
Youth Ministry to publish programme data online to boost transparency
39 minutes
-
Oti NPP Communication Director speaks out against NDC administration
45 minutes
-
Be vigilant and report suspicious characters to security agencies – Peace Council
52 minutes
-
GIPA, GUTA agree measures to protect Ghana’s retail sector
58 minutes
-
NACOC committed to strengthening border security – DG
1 hour
-
Bawumia engages engineers on solutions to Ghana’s development challenges
1 hour
-
University of Mines and Technology opens underground demonstration Mine
1 hour
-
Ghana explores traceability technology to track mined gold sources
1 hour
-
Prioritise truth, accuracy over speed, followers – GJA President to journalists
1 hour