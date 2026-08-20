National

NACOC committed to strengthening border security – DG 

Source: GNA  
  20 August 2026 5:14am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), says the Commission is collaborating with all key relevant state security agencies to ensure that points of entry and exit across the country are manned and safeguarded.

He said the continuous collaboration was key to preventing the influx of all forms of nefarious activities such as drug trafficking along the borders of Ghana.

The Director-General was speaking during a panel discussion at the 2026 edition of the West Africa Border Security Week held in Accra, under the topic: “Strengthening Border Security through Regional Cooperation and Innovation.”

Major General Mantey said NACOC was well positioned to partner with managers of the border posts to tackle and control organised crime across the continent.

He called for the need to strengthen regional cooperation as one of the key principles that augments basic knowledge, intelligence sharing, and an interoperable common system.

Major General Mantey indicated that the current and emerging trends of organised crime, especially drug trafficking activities, required trust and the improvement of sophisticated modern equipment to track down the operations of criminals.

“The operations of the various border posts can not only rely on the physical security infrastructure system, but require investment in key areas such as intelligence, forensic capabilities, technology, as well as strong collaboration,” he stressed.

He called on the relevant stakeholders, including those manning the borders across the continent, especially Ghana, to pay close attention to the host communities along the border posts, adding that their extensive knowledge of the activities of these criminal groups was invaluable, as it was often beyond the reach of surveillance teams.  

“It is important to note that criminal organisations do not recognise national boundaries to perpetrate their clandestine activities and call on all to support in curbing the menace through strong collaborative efforts,” Major General Mantey added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group