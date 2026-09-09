UTAG-UG accuses GTEC of threatening academic freedom with faculty recruitment drive

The University Teachers’ Association of Ghana, University of Ghana Branch (UTAG-UG), has accused the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) of overstepping its regulatory mandate by seeking to recruit teaching faculty for public higher education institutions.

UTAG-UG says the move threatens academic freedom and institutional autonomy and could create room for political interference in the recruitment of university lecturers.

The association's concerns follow an advertisement published on GTEC's website inviting applications from teaching faculty with terminal degrees to fill positions at various public higher education institutions, including the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), Wa, Technical Universities and Colleges of Education.

While the initiative could appear to be an attempt by the regulator to help institutions facing difficulties in recruiting qualified faculty, UTAG-UG said the arrangement raises serious concerns because applicants are being directed to submit their applications directly to GTEC.

The advertisement states: “Interested applicants are encouraged to submit soft copy application letters with CVs and certificates to Dr Francis Kwabena Afedoh via fafedoh@gtec.edu.ghon or before Friday, 30th September 2026.”

According to UTAG-UG, this effectively places GTEC in the position of recruiting academics for institutions that should have the authority to determine who joins their faculty.

The University of Ghana branch of UTAG described the arrangement as a potential pathway for political interference in public universities.

The association argued that GTEC could potentially recruit people with government loyalties or political connections who would not be subject to the usual institutional accountability mechanisms.

“This arrangement creates a dangerous pathway for political interference,” UTAG-UG said.

The association warned that such appointments could affect the independence of universities and their ability to carry out their core teaching and research functions without external interference.

“GTEC could recruit into these institutions individuals with government loyalties or cronies who would be insulated from institutional accountability mechanisms,” it said.

“Such appointees could undermine the independence universities require to fulfil their Teaching and Research mandates.”

UTAG-UG described the move as an unprecedented expansion of GTEC's role and argued that it violates constitutional protections for academic freedom and institutional autonomy.

“It is unprecedented and dangerous overreach in institutional self-governance and violates constitutional guarantees of academic freedom and institutional autonomy enshrined in the 1992 Constitution,” the association said.

UTAG-UG also questioned GTEC's ability to conduct faculty recruitment across a wide range of academic disciplines, arguing that the regulator does not have the specialised expertise required to assess candidates in individual fields.

The association said the arrangement puts GTEC in a conflicting position because it is expected to regulate institutions while also taking on a direct role in their recruitment.

“It places GTEC in a conflicting position of being both a player and a referee,” UTAG-UG said.

“This is completely unacceptable, not only because of the constitutional violations but also because GTEC lacks relevant subject-specific expertise to be able to do a good job.”

The association also criticised GTEC for what it described as a failure to address issues affecting the welfare of university teachers and the quality of higher education.

UTAG-UG said better remuneration and improved conditions of service were necessary to attract and retain highly qualified academics in Ghana's public higher education institutions.

The association pointed to the outstanding Book and Research Allowance (BRA) for 2026 and unpaid promotion arrears as examples of issues it believes require urgent attention.

“Campuses are currently boiling with tension at its crescendo and industrial action being actively discussed because of nonpayment of this year's Book and Research Allowance (BRA) and other outstanding promotion arrears,” UTAG-UG said.

“Yet, the regulator is quiet.”

The association said the faculty recruitment initiative therefore appeared misplaced when there were unresolved issues affecting academics already working within the public university system.

UTAG-UG is now calling on the government to intervene and prevent GTEC from becoming directly involved in the recruitment of academic staff for public higher education institutions.

The association wants the government to demonstrate its commitment to academic freedom and institutional independence by directing GTEC to remain within what UTAG considers its proper regulatory role.

“We therefore call on the Government to demonstrate its unwillingness to meddle in the governance of public higher education institutions and its disposition towards upholding academic freedom, as it has publicly touted many times, by calling GTEC to order,” the association said.

The association further warned that it would resist any attempt by GTEC to extend its regulatory powers into the day-to-day governance of public higher education institutions.

“GTEC's regulatory powers must not extend into micromanagement of public higher education institutions,” UTAG-UG said.

“Any efforts to extend this reach will be strongly resisted.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.