Education Minister orders withdrawal of GTEC letters on post-retirement contracts

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to withdraw two earlier letters concerning post-retirement contracts for senior academic staff in public universities.
In a press statement issued on Monday, April 27, the Ministry said the directive affects letters dated September 30 and October 1, 2025.
“The Honourable Minister for Education has directed the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to immediately withdraw its letters… concerning the post-retirement contracts of Academic Senior Members of public universities,” the statement said.
The decision follows a meeting between the Minister and the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), which has raised concerns over the issue.
According to the Ministry, the withdrawal is intended to allow for broader discussions before any final policy is adopted.
“The decision has been taken pending further consultations with relevant stakeholders to ensure that any policy direction… reflects broad consensus, promotes institutional sustainability, and serves the best interests of Ghana’s tertiary education sector,” it said.
The Ministry also assured that it will continue to engage stakeholders in an open and inclusive manner.
“The Ministry of Education remains committed to a transparent, inclusive, and consultative approach in addressing matters affecting the higher education landscape,” the statement added.
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