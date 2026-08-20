Recovery is possible — NACOC Director-General urges youth battling substance abuse to seek help

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Maj. Gen. Maxwell Obuba Mantey has urged young people struggling with substance abuse, as well as their families, to seek professional assistance early, stressing that recovery is possible.
Addressing participants at the National Youth Forum on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, Maj. Gen. Mantey cautioned young people against experimenting with drugs and succumbing to peer pressure, warning that substance abuse could have serious consequences for their future.
“Try any drug? No. Drugs only destroy your future,” he told the youth, urging them to make responsible choices and avoid activities that could expose them to substance abuse.
The NACOC Director-General also called on young people to support efforts by NACOC and other stakeholders to tackle substance abuse in Ghana.
He stressed the importance of early intervention and encouraged families to seek professional support for persons battling substance use.
“If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, seek help early. Recovery is possible. Your future is worth protecting,” he said.
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