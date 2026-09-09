Bosomtwe District Assembly commissions nurses’ quarters to address rural health worker shortage

The Bosomtwe District Assembly has commissioned a four-bedroom self-contained nurses’ quarters at Bonkoko in the Ashanti Region as part of efforts to address accommodation challenges and improve healthcare delivery in rural communities.

The project, funded through the Assembly’s first tranche of the District Assemblies Common Fund, is expected to encourage nurses to accept postings to rural communities where inadequate accommodation has been a major challenge.

According to the Assembly, the shortage of health workers at various Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in rural areas has been partly attributed to the lack of suitable accommodation for health personnel.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Bosomtwe District Chief Executive, Ing. Abdullah Hamidu, said the lack of accommodation had previously discouraged some nurses posted to rural communities from reporting to their duty stations.

He said the Assembly was using the Common Fund to undertake a number of development projects in rural communities, including the provision of schools, potable water, healthcare infrastructure and support for persons with disabilities.

“Through the Common Fund, the Assembly is embarking on several infrastructure projects in rural communities across the district, including schools, water, health and support for persons with disabilities,” he said.

The Deputy District Director of Health for Bosomtwe, Sandra, expressed optimism that the provision of accommodation would encourage more nurses to accept postings to rural areas and help improve healthcare delivery.

She recalled that before the construction of the nurses’ quarters, the Chief of Abrankese-Nyame Ani, Nana Opoku Amponsem II, had rented two rooms for nurses posted to the Bonkoko CHPS compound, but the facility was inadequate.

“We are therefore happy that the Assembly has provided this four-bedroom self-contained facility,” she said.

At the ceremony, the Chief of Abrankese-Nyame Ani, Nana Opoku Amponsem II, called for a strong maintenance culture to ensure the facility remains in good condition for years to come.

“If anything breaks down, call me and I will come and fix it before it gets worse. Let us take good care of the facility so that we can attract more development to the community,” he said.

The chief also appealed to the government, through the DCE, to rehabilitate the road linking the community to other parts of the district, saying improved road infrastructure would help facilitate further development in the Bosomtwe District.

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