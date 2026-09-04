51-year-old drug ‘pusher’ in Accra and his 42-year-old wife arrested by NACOC

Audio By Carbonatix
A 51-year-old drug dealer and his 42-year-old wife, who are said to be supplying illegal drugs in Accra, have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).
They have been named by NACOC as Jibreel Hardi and Abiba Fatawu.
They were picked up by NACOC officials in a joint operation with National Security operatives on Thursday, September 3, 2026, in an intelligence-led operation.
Jibreel Hardi was on his way to meet a buyer when NACOC officials intercepted and arrested him on Thursday at about 11 am in Weija, in the Ga South Municipality of Greater Accra.
Graphic Online understands that the operation followed sustained intelligence gathering over a long period by the Special Operations undercover operatives.
When Jibreel Hardi was intercepted, a search conducted on his vehicle at the point of arrest led to the discovery of large quantities of dried leaves wrapped in polythene, suspected to be Indian hemp (cannabis), and packets of Tramadol.
The team subsequently proceeded to Jibreel's residence, where additional quantities of the suspected Indian hemp and Tramadol were retrieved, alongside a firearm with 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
His wife, Abiba Fatawu, was also arrested at the residence for being an accomplice and a collaborator during the surveillance.
Both suspects are in NACOC custody and being processed for court and forensic examination of the exhibits retrieved.
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