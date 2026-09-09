Lawra MP restores ambulance, commissions modern laboratory at Domwine Health Centre

Residents across the Lawra Municipality are expected to experience significant relief in emergency response and diagnostic healthcare delivery following the restoration of the municipal ambulance and the commissioning of a fully equipped laboratory at the Domwine Health Centre.

The interventions were undertaken by the Member of Parliament for the Lawra Constituency, Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng.

The municipal ambulance, which had been grounded for more than two years, forced health officials to rely on tricycles, popularly known as Mahama Camboos, and private vehicles to transport critical referral cases, including pregnant women experiencing severe bleeding, to secondary health facilities in Wa and Jirapa.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony at the Lawra Municipal Hospital, Mr Ziedeng said the extensive refurbishment of the ambulance cost more than GH₵130,000.

The amount significantly exceeded the initial GH₵50,000 estimate for an engine replacement after a comprehensive technical assessment by the National Ambulance Service revealed additional faults.

“For me, this occasion is more than the repair of a vehicle; it is about restoring an essential emergency service to the people of Lawra Municipality after two years of total loss,” the lawmaker stated.

He dismissed criticism over the decision to commission a refurbished ambulance, stressing that the ceremony was necessary to officially inform communities across Lyssah, Baazing, Boo, Domwine, Koh, Eremon, Bagri, Babile and surrounding areas that dedicated emergency pre-hospital care had been restored.

“It is not about taking credit. If anyone deserves credit for procuring the ambulance initially, it is former President Nana Akufo-Addo. But the vehicle broke down, and for over two years, our people suffered. This ceremony serves notice to all our communities that their ambulance is back on the road to save lives,” Mr Ziedeng said.

He also appealed to the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to release funds to facilitate the repair of more than 50 broken-down ambulances across the country.

The Lawra Municipal Director of Health Services, Phoebe Balagumyetime, described the return of the ambulance as a major relief for healthcare workers in the municipality.

She recalled instances where the Municipal Chief Executive had to use her official vehicle to transport critically ill patients.

“Having a bleeding pregnant woman transported in a tricycle while a midwife struggles to hold an intravenous infusion drip stand on rough roads was undignified and dangerous,” Madam Balagumyetime lamented.

She pledged that the Directorate would work closely with the National Ambulance Service to ensure strict maintenance schedules were followed to prevent another prolonged breakdown.

The Acting Medical Superintendent of the Lawra Municipal Hospital, Dr David Aboagye, expressed gratitude for the intervention but used the occasion to appeal for more doctors to be posted to the municipality.

Dr Aboagye revealed that he is currently the only medical doctor at the municipal hospital, warning that the combination of surgical responsibilities and administrative duties places enormous pressure on healthcare delivery.

In response, Mr Ziedeng announced that his office and the Lawra Municipal Assembly were working on a monthly incentive package to motivate and retain medical doctors posted to the municipality.

Modern laboratory for Domwine

Later, the delegation moved to the Domwine Health Centre, where a modern medical laboratory was commissioned to serve one of the municipality's most remote sub-districts.

The facility was funded through a GH₵60,000 allocation from Mr Ziedeng's MP Common Fund.

The amount catered for advanced diagnostic equipment, including a GH₵49,000 automated haematology analyser.

The project was further supported with GH₵8,995 raised by the Domwine diaspora community for workbenches and partitioning, as well as GH₵4,835 from the health facility's Internally Generated Funds.

Madam Balagumyetime said expectant mothers in Domwine previously had to make costly trips to Jirapa or Lawra simply to check their haemoglobin levels and blood groups.

She said the situation contributed to poor antenatal coverage and delayed emergency interventions.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive, Cecilia Soyele, Deputy Director Abdulai Hamza Wumbei reaffirmed the Assembly's commitment to improving health infrastructure.

He disclosed that 10 per cent of the Assembly's District Assemblies Common Fund allocation is consistently directed towards health infrastructure projects, including ongoing CHPS compounds at Eremon-Yaghr.

The Sub-Chief of Domwine Tansil, Naa Fulgencious Ngmeninge, and the Assembly Member for Domwine, Dery John Bosco, commended the MP for fulfilling his campaign pledge.

They, however, appealed for additional staff accommodation to house the newly posted laboratory technician and other healthcare personnel.

Responding to the appeal, Mr Ziedeng pledged to begin the complete renovation of an additional residential bungalow at the health centre before the end of the year to ensure that staff reside within the facility and are available to respond to emergencies at night.

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