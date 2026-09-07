NACOC shuts down Amsterdam pub at Laboma over suspected Narcotics activities

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has shut down Amsterdam Pub at Laboma following an operation targeting suspected narcotics-related activities at the facility.

The operation led to the arrest of three operators of the pub, who are currently assisting investigators as the Commission works to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged narcotics trade.

NACOC said investigations are ongoing and will determine the full extent of the suspected activities, including whether other individuals may have been involved.

The Commission did not disclose the specific narcotic substances allegedly linked to the facility or provide further details on the circumstances leading to the arrests.

The closure forms part of NACOC’s broader efforts to clamp down on the illicit trade and distribution of narcotic substances in the country.

Authorities are expected to establish whether the suspected activities were isolated to the pub or formed part of a wider network.

NACOC has urged the public to support efforts to combat the illegal narcotics trade by providing relevant information to law enforcement agencies.

The three suspects remain under investigation, and no charges or findings of guilt have been established at this stage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.