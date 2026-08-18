NACOC calls for stronger regional cooperation to combat drug trafficking

The Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Maj. Gen. Maxwell Obuba Mantey, has called for stronger collaboration among security agencies across West Africa to improve border security and combat drug trafficking.

He said the increasing sophistication of organised crime requires countries to strengthen intelligence sharing, adopt modern technology and improve cooperation among agencies responsible for securing their borders.

Maj. Gen. Mantey made the call during a panel discussion at the 2026 West Africa Border Security Week at the Labadi Pleasure Beach Hotel in Accra on Thursday, August 13.

The discussion was held on the theme, “Strengthening Border Security through Regional Cooperation and Innovation.”

He said NACOC was committed to working closely with other state security agencies to ensure that Ghana’s entry and exit points are effectively monitored and protected.

According to him, continuous cooperation among border security agencies is critical to preventing drug trafficking and other organised criminal activities.

“NACOC is well positioned to partner with managers of the border posts to tackle and control organised crime across the continent,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Mantey stressed that regional cooperation was necessary to improve intelligence gathering and establish systems that allow security agencies to work together effectively.

He said the changing nature of organised crime, particularly drug trafficking, required greater trust among security agencies as well as investment in modern equipment and technology.

“The operations of the various border posts cannot only rely on the physical security infrastructure system, but require investment in key areas such as intelligence, forensic capabilities, technology, as well as strong collaboration,” he said.

The NACOC Director-General also highlighted the importance of involving communities living along Ghana’s borders in efforts to combat organised crime.

He said residents often have valuable knowledge about activities within their communities that may not be easily detected by conventional surveillance systems.

Maj. Gen. Mantey therefore urged border security agencies to build stronger relationships with host communities and make use of their local knowledge in identifying suspicious activities.

He noted that criminal networks often operate across several countries and therefore cannot be effectively tackled by individual countries acting alone.

“Criminal organisations do not recognise national boundaries to perpetrate their clandestine activities,” he said.

He consequently called for stronger regional partnerships and coordinated efforts among countries and security agencies to prevent criminals from exploiting gaps in border security.

The Director-General said NACOC would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to strengthen Ghana’s border security and contribute to broader regional efforts to combat drug trafficking and organised crime.

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