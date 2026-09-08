Muslim women charged to champion nation-building, moral upbringing and combat drug abuse

Thousands of Ahmadi Muslim women, alongside international delegates and interfaith representatives, have converged at the Nusrat Jahan College of Education in Wa for the 44th Annual National Convention (Ijtema) of Lajna Ima’illah Ghana.

The three-day national convention of the women’s wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission was held under the theme: "You Are the Best People Raised for the Good of Mankind" (Quran 3:111). It drew participants from across Ghana as well as high-level delegations from Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, and Sierra Leone, with a passionate call on women to take centre stage in moral upbringing, nation-building, and the fight against substance abuse.

Spiritual regeneration and moral leadership

Addressing the gathering, the National Sadr (National President) of Lajna Ima’illah Ghana and Chairperson of the occasion, Hajia Anisa Nasirudeen Iddrisu, underscored that the gathering was an opportunity to foster spiritual regeneration, unity, and moral steadfastness among women and the younger generation.

"Our children will take over from us tomorrow, and that means we must teach them to be steadfast and adhere to the teachings of Islam," Hajia Anisa stated. "As mothers and as women, it behoves us to imbibe good values, demonstrate dedication, and make sacrifices for the spiritual and moral growth of society."

Delivering the keynote address, the Regional Financial Secretary of Lajna Ima’illah Ghana, Asheeqah Nurain, challenged women to practice what she termed "digital Taqwa" and treat their religious responsibilities not as passive honours, but as daily actions rooted in the home.

"The title of Khairu Ummah is not a medal we wear around our necks; it is a responsibility that must be visible in our lives," Asheeqah Nurain said. "The first testing ground is not the stage of Ijtema. It is in your kitchen, your bedroom, how you speak to your family when tired, and how you correct your children when angry. Today, enjoining good happens on our phones. The best people do not spread gossip on WhatsApp or waste hours on TikTok; our online presence must reflect modesty, truthfulness, and mercy."

Academic and civic perspectives

Adding an academic and civic perspective, the Dean of the School of Education and Lifelong Learning at the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) and Governing Council Member of Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU), Dr. Jane Frances Lobnibe—who represented DHLTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Hamidatu Dramani—reiterated that the Quranic theme serves as an operational "job description" rather than an entitlement.

"Traditions have pushed women to the margins of religious life, but Islam does not do that," Dr. Lobnibe remarked. "Women were never left out of history. A mother who teaches her children honesty, patience, and love for God is doing the verse itself, one child at a time. No sermon reaches as far into a person's character as a mother's example."

Tackling the youth drug menace

On her part, the former Chief Director of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, Pognaa Hajia Fati Korey, directed an urgent appeal to mothers to lead the crusade against an alarming rise in youth substance abuse.

"We are losing our teeming youth to the drug menace—tramadol, street mixtures like 'red red' and 'blue blue', and snuff," Pognaa Hajia Fati Korey cautioned. "As mothers and natural builders, we must step in and rescue these young people before they are completely destroyed. If we fail, we will have no strong youth left to drive our communities tomorrow."

International solidarity and interfaith harmony

Solidarity messages from foreign delegations further underscored the global reach of the movement. The Sadr Lajna Ima’illah Zimbabwe, Shazia Anubi, lauded the discipline and organization of the Ghanaian wing, observing that "though separated by borders, we sit as one family under the umbrella of Khilafat, where the progress of the community remains inextricably linked to the empowerment and spiritual strength of its women."

Similarly, the Representative of National Sadr Sahiba Burkina Faso, Ayesha Sakande, reminded attendees that "serving humanity does not always require grand gestures; small daily acts of kindness, compassion, and exemplary conduct are great deeds in the sight of Allah."

In a powerful display of interfaith harmony, peaceful coexistence, and religious tolerance, the Christian Mothers Association of the Catholic Diocese of Wa joined the convention in solidarity. Delivering a goodwill message to the congregation, the association drew inspiring parallels between the conference theme and the biblical model of the "virtuous woman" in Proverbs 31, noting that women across religious divides share a sacred responsibility to anchor society.

Also in attendance were members of the Federation of Muslim Women's Associations in Ghana (FOMWAG).

The convention features exhibitions of handiwork and technical crafts, academic quizzes on Quranic literacy, health screenings, and communal prayers.

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