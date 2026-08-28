GES arrests 2 over alleged demands for money in recruitment exercise

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has arrested two individuals accused of allegedly demanding money from applicants seeking employment under the ongoing GES recruitment exercise.

The arrests, carried out by the GES in collaboration with security agencies, followed the identification of four suspects allegedly linked to attempts to solicit money from applicants in connection with the recruitment process.

According to management of the GES, two of the four suspects were arrested and have subsequently been arraigned before Accra Circuit Court 6, where they are expected to face due process of the law in relation to their alleged activities.

The remaining two suspects are currently at large, with efforts expected to continue to locate and apprehend them.

The GES, in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday, August 28, stressed that recruitment into the service is free of charge and is conducted through established procedures.

Management said the arrests formed part of its ongoing efforts to monitor the recruitment exercise and protect its integrity.

It said the proactive monitoring was intended to identify individuals attempting to exploit applicants and prevent fraudulent activities from undermining confidence in the recruitment process.

The service also rejected suggestions that the arrests represented a scandal involving the GES or the recruitment exercise.

“No scandal has hit the Ghana Education Service or the ongoing recruitment exercise,” management said.

Rather, it said, the incident demonstrated that persons allegedly involved in criminal activities had been identified and subjected to the appropriate legal process.

The GES said its collaboration with the security agencies was aimed at ensuring that individuals who sought to defraud applicants or use the name of the service for personal gain were held accountable.

The service reiterated that prospective applicants are not required to make payments to secure recruitment into the Ghana Education Service.

Management warned applicants to be particularly cautious of individuals who demand money while promising to secure employment, appointment letters or placement.

The warning is significant in the context of public-sector recruitment, where demand for limited employment opportunities can create opportunities for fraudsters to target jobseekers.

The GES urged members of the public not to provide money to anyone who claims that payment is necessary to influence the recruitment process.

It said applicants should rely only on official recruitment procedures and information issued through authorised channels.

The GES also called on members of the public to support efforts to combat corruption and fraud associated with recruitment.

Management encouraged anyone who encounters a suspected recruitment scam or becomes aware of individuals demanding money in connection with the exercise to report the matter promptly to the relevant authorities.

It said members of the public should provide any information or evidence that could assist security agencies in identifying and apprehending suspected offenders.

Such cooperation, management said, would help prevent other applicants from falling victim to fraudulent schemes and strengthen the integrity of the recruitment process.

The service assured the public that it would continue to take decisive action against individuals who attempt to defraud applicants or damage the reputation of the Ghana Education Service.

The arrests, it said, reflected its determination to protect both applicants and the credibility of the recruitment process.

The GES maintained that legitimate recruitment would continue to be conducted through established procedures and without payment by applicants.

It therefore urged prospective recruits to remain vigilant and to treat claims by intermediaries or individuals promising guaranteed employment with caution.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.