GES establishes help desk to address salary arrears concerns of 2024-recruited teachers

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has established a dedicated Help Desk at its headquarters to assist teachers recruited in 2024 who have unresolved concerns over salary arrears and related payments.

The move follows a petition submitted by the Coalition of Unpaid Teachers, which represents some teachers recruited in 2024 who have raised concerns about outstanding salaries and arrears.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 8, GES Management acknowledged receipt of the petition and said records available to the Service indicate that the salaries and arrears due to teachers within the group have been processed.

However, Management noted that some individual cases may require further verification and resolution, leading to the establishment of the Help Desk to facilitate the prompt handling of such concerns.

Teachers whose cases remain unresolved have been urged to report to the Help Desk at GES Headquarters, Room 305, with relevant supporting documents.

"Teachers with unresolved concerns are encouraged to report to the HELP DESK at GES HQ ROOM 305 with the relevant supporting documents to enable Management to verify and address their cases promptly."

The documents, according to the Service, will enable officials to verify the teachers’ records and address legitimate outstanding issues as quickly as possible.

For teachers who are unable to travel to the GES Headquarters, Management has provided alternative channels for assistance. They may contact the Help Desk on 0201360786 or 0201360789 for guidance on how to submit their details remotely.

The GES said the arrangement is intended to ensure that individual cases are properly investigated and resolved where necessary, particularly where further verification is required.

Management reaffirmed its commitment to addressing all legitimate concerns promptly and protecting the welfare of teachers within the Service.

"Management is committed to addressing all legitimate concerns promptly and safeguarding the welfare of teachers," the statement concluded.

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