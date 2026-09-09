GES must go beyond disclaimer and prosecute fake prospectus vendor – PTA Council

The National Council of Parents-Teachers Associations, Ghana (NCPTA) is calling on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to go beyond its disclaimer and take legal action against a vendor accused of sending fraudulent messages to parents of first-year students.

The Association says the company, identified as Edupack BGL Prospective Ghana Limited, has allegedly been using the name and logo of the GES to send SMS and WhatsApp messages demanding GH¢1,670 from parents for trunks, exercise books and other items listed as part of students’ prospectus.

Speaking on the Midday News on Thursday, September 9, the General Secretary of the Association, Gapson Kofi Raphael, welcomed the GES’ decision to distance itself from the messages but said more needed to be done to protect unsuspecting parents.

He said the use of the GES’ identity to solicit payments from parents was serious and should attract the attention of law enforcement authorities.

"The GES disclaimer is not enough. They should go beyond that and also pick them on and make sure that they face the full rigors of the law of using their logo to deceive the public,” he said.

Mr Raphael described the development as worrying, particularly at a time when parents are already dealing with the financial demands associated with sending their children to senior high school.

He urged parents to exercise caution and verify any payment requests before transferring money to individuals or organisations claiming to represent the GES or schools.

The NCPTA General Secretary also called on the GES to strengthen measures to protect parents from similar fraudulent schemes, arguing that a public disclaimer alone may not deter persons who deliberately seek to exploit the credibility of the Service.

The call follows concerns raised by some parents over messages demanding payment for students’ prospectus items, with the GES indicating that it has not sanctioned the purported sales.

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