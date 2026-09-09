Education | National

GES disowns fake EduPack notice directing SHS, TVET boarding students to pay

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  9 September 2026 1:31pm
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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disowned a notice circulating on social media directing incoming Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) boarding students to pay for an “EduPack set” of items.

The notice, attributed to EduPack, carries the GES name and logo and instructs students to make payments before presenting their receipts at their respective schools to collect the listed items.

The items include a mattress, pillow, plastic chop box and metal trunk or suitcase.

It also provides payment and registration channels, including payment through ADB branches and online platforms, as well as contact numbers for the purported EduPack service.

However, the Ghana Education Service has flagged the notice as fake, cautioning parents and prospective students against relying on the information or making payments based on the communication.

The clarification comes as parents and newly placed students prepare for the reopening of schools and seek information on the items required for boarding.

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