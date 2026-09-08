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Mahama is doing well – UT Bank founder Prince Kofi Amoabeng pledges support

Source: Myjoyonline  
  8 September 2026 8:15pm
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Founder of the defunct UT Bank, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd), says President John Dramani Mahama is doing well so far and has pledged his support for the government’s development agenda.

Mr Amoabeng made the remarks after meeting President Mahama at his private residence on Tuesday, September 8, to discuss what he described as matters of national interest.

In a Facebook post following the meeting, the retired military captain and entrepreneur said he was encouraged by the President’s performance and was willing to support his efforts to improve the country.

“I made a quick stop at His Excellency John Mahama's @officialjdmahama private residence to discuss a few matters of national interest. So far, I believe he is doing well, and we are glad to support him in every way we can as he works towards building a better Ghana,” he wrote.

Mr Amoabeng also stressed the importance of leadership and mindset in achieving national development.

“A better Ghana begins with the right mindset, responsible leadership, and a shared commitment to progress,” he stated.

His comments add to his previous public praise of President Mahama, whom he has described as humble and down-to-earth.

In December 2025, Mr Amoabeng described the President as “down-to-earth, humane, and extremely humble”, saying those qualities had remained consistent since their relationship began when Mr Mahama was Vice President.

Mr Amoabeng has also advocated greater support for local businesses, efficiency and innovation as key drivers of Ghana’s economic development.

He has urged entrepreneurs to create businesses that generate value for society while promoting professionalism and responsible leadership.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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