Biometric verification of Ghana Card now mandatory under new regulations – Interior Minister

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has announced the implementation of the National Identity Register (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2523), making biometric verification the compulsory method for confirming the identity of Ghana Card holders.

The move, he said, is intended to strengthen Ghana’s national identification system and improve the protection of citizens’ personal data.

Speaking at a press conference at the Information Services Department in Accra on Wednesday, July 22, the Minister explained that the new regulations replace the previous practice of relying on visual inspection or photocopies of the Ghana Card for identity verification.

Under the amended regulations, organisations providing services under Regulation 7 of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2111), are required to verify identities using the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) biometric verification system or approved match-on-card devices.

Mr Muntaka said the regulations, which were signed on 2 March 2026, gazetted on 27 March and came into force on 9 June 2026, prohibit organisations from requesting, retaining or reproducing photocopies or scanned images of the Ghana Card for identity verification.

He warned that institutions that fail to comply could face financial penalties, as well as suspension or termination of access to the NIA’s Identity Verification System Platform (IVSP).

Individuals who misuse the Ghana Card or obstruct lawful biometric verification may also be liable to fines, imprisonment, or both, he added.

To ensure compliance, the Minister said the NIA would establish dedicated monitoring teams to enforce the regulations and investigate reported breaches.

He further announced a three-month transition period, from 27 July to 2 November 2026, to allow public and private institutions to upgrade their systems, deploy the necessary infrastructure and train staff to comply with the new requirements.

Despite the transition period, Mr Muntaka urged organisations to begin implementing the measures immediately.

He called on banks, telecommunications companies, hospitals, educational institutions, government agencies and other service providers to complete their integration onto the NIA’s Identity Verification System Platform without delay.

The Minister also encouraged Ghanaians to insist on biometric verification whenever they are required to present their Ghana Card, rather than allowing institutions to photocopy or scan the card.

According to him, the new regulations are designed to enhance the security of citizens’ personal information while preserving the integrity and credibility of Ghana’s national identification system.

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