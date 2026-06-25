Fake NIA officer jailed 30 days for defrauding Ghana Card applicants

A man who falsely posed as an employee of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and defrauded members of the public seeking Ghana Card services has been sentenced to 30 days' imprisonment by the Gbese District Court.

According to a statement issued by the NIA on Thursday, June 25, the convict, Fidelis Samuel Mensah, was found guilty of deceiving applicants at the NIA Regional Office in Accra by impersonating a staff member of the Authority.

Investigations conducted by the NIA revealed that Mensah fraudulently offered to assist members of the public with Ghana Card registration and update services. In the process, he unlawfully obtained cash, mobile phones, and personal documents from several victims.

The Authority said Mensah was arrested through a joint operation involving the NIA Police Investigation Unit and NIA staff after complaints emerged about his activities.

Following his arrest, he was arraigned before the Gbese District Court, where he pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and defrauding by false pretences.

"He pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and defrauding by false pretences and was convicted on his own plea," the NIA stated.

The court subsequently sentenced him to 30 days' imprisonment.

The NIA used the opportunity to caution the public against dealing with unauthorised individuals who claim to offer assistance with Ghana Card services.

"The NIA urges the public to remain vigilant and deal only with authorised officials at designated service points," the statement added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.