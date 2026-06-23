NSA trial: Witness admits no evidence backing claim Ghana Card was used to register company linked to Gifty Oware-Mensah

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial involving former Deputy Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, has admitted under cross-examination that he has no evidence to support claims that the accused used his Ghana Card to register a company.

The witness, George Annan, a Bolt driver who told the court he previously worked as a driver for the mother of the accused, made the admission while being cross-examined by lead counsel for Madam Oware-Mensah, Gary Nimako Marfo.

During proceedings in Criminal Court 4 presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, Mr. Annan told the court that investigators informed him that his Ghana Card had been used to register a company. However, when pressed by defence counsel to state exactly what evidence he had to support that allegation, he conceded that he had none.

Mr. Annan testified that investigators mentioned that his Ghana Card had been used to register a company known as Blocks of Life Consult Limited. However, under further questioning, he admitted he did not know when the company was incorporated.

Counsel for the accused then put it to the witness that Blocks of Life Consult Limited was registered on April 27, 2016, by shareholders Daniel Quophi Amoateng and Paul Boateng, several years before Mr. Annan obtained his Ghana Card in 2020. The witness responded that he was unaware of that fact.

Mr. Nimako subsequently suggested to the witness that his claim that the accused used his Ghana Card to register the company was false because the company had been incorporated four years before he acquired the Ghana Card.

In response, Mr. Annan maintained that he only repeated what investigators had told him during interrogation.

"When I went to the BNI, upon interrogation, they told me that my Ghana Card was used to register a company like that. It was based on that that I wrote my statement," he told the court.

In another exchange, the witness agreed that the year 2016 came before 2020 when counsel sought to highlight the apparent inconsistency in his testimony.

Background

Gifty Oware-Mensah has been implicated in a scandal involving the creation of ghost names in the National Service Secretariat (NSA) database, allegedly causing the state a financial loss exceeding GH¢38 million.

She was formally charged on October 22, 2026, with five counts, including willfully causing financial loss to the state, theft, money laundering, and using public office for personal gain.

Prosecutors allege that during her tenure, Oware-Mensah generated around 9,934 fictitious National Service personnel and unlawfully profited from the monthly allowances paid to these ghost names.

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine stated that the alleged actions resulted in financial losses of more than GH¢38 million to the government.

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