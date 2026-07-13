NSA trial: Osei Assibey Antwi’s lawyer blames prosecution after case management conference stalls

Audio By Carbonatix
The case management conference in the criminal trial of former Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, was on Monday, July 13, 2026, suspended after concerns were raised over the prosecution's failure to paginate documents filed before the court.
The development follows earlier adjournments in the case to allow the prosecution to complete the filing of disclosures in the trial involving allegations linked to the National Service "ghost names" payroll scandal.
Speaking to journalists after proceedings, counsel for the former NSA boss, Ralph Poku-Adusei, said although the parties had commenced the case management conference, a major issue regarding the state's documents compelled the court to halt proceedings.
According to him, the prosecution had filed a large volume of documents without page numbers, making it difficult for the parties and the court to properly reference them during the proceedings.
"We came very early, at about 12 o'clock. At the end of the day, we were able to start the case management conference. But there was a very critical issue I raised, which is that there were so many documents, but they had not been paginated," he said.
He explained that he had requested the prosecution to first paginate the documents before the conference proceeded, but the parties initially continued with the process.
"I indicated before we started that they should take the documents and paginate them or put page numbers on them. It turned out that we should proceed, and we did some work. But at the end of the day, the court had to adjourn because the issue was compounding," he stated.
Mr Poku-Adusei said the judge subsequently halted the case management conference and directed the prosecution to properly paginate all the documents filed before the court.
"So today's case management conference has been halted by the court, and the judge has ordered that they should find a way to paginate the bulk of documents they have filed. We are here; we will wait for them, and when they are ready, we will come back. As for now, they are not ready," he added.
Osei Assibey Antwi is standing trial over allegations arising from the National Service "ghost names" scandal. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the prosecution continues to file disclosures ahead of the substantive trial.
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